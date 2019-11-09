Home Business

Airtel, Vodafone Idea to announce Q2 results on November 14

Bharti Airtel had, last month, told the exchange that it has deferred the September quarter result announcement till November 14, due to the AGR issue.

Published: 09th November 2019 12:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2019 12:15 PM   |  A+A-

Bharti Airtel. (File photo | Reuters)

Telecom major Bharti Airtel. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Incumbent telecom operators Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea, which have been hit the hardest by the latest SC ruling on definition of telecom revenue, are scheduled to announce their financial results on November 14.

"Notice is hereby given that the meeting of Board of Directors of the company will be held on Thursday, November 14, 2019, to consider and take on record the audited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the second quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2019," Airtel said in a regulatory filing.

Bharti Airtel had, last month, told the exchange that it has deferred the September quarter result announcement till November 14, due to the adjusted gross revenue (AGR) issue.

In a separate filing, Vodafone Idea also said its board will meet on November 14 to "to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the company for the second quarter and half year ended September 30, 2019".

Airtel, Vodafone Idea and other telecom operators may have to pay the government a whopping Rs 1.4 lakh crore following the recent Supreme Court order that sent shock waves through an industry already grappling with billions of dollars in debt and an intense tariff war to retain customers.

The Supreme Court, last month, upheld the government's position on including revenue from non-telecommunication businesses in calculating the annual AGR of telecom companies, a share of which is paid as licence and spectrum fee to the exchequer.

According to the telecom department's calculations, Bharti Airtel faces a liability of around Rs 42,000 crore after including licence fees and spectrum usage charges, while Vodafone Idea may have to pay about Rs 40,000 crore. Jio may have to pay around Rs 14 crore.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Airtel vodafone idea quarterly results
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ayodhya Verdict: Key highlights of the landmark judgment
Ayodhya verdict will build united India: KK Muhammed
Gallery
Rapid action force and Tamil Nadu police quick reaction force posted at Athupulam and Karumbukadai junction in Coimbatore City. (Photo | EPS/U Rakesh Kumar)
Ayodhya verdict: Security tightened across the country
India has been waiting with bated breath for the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case verdict which is now set to be pronounced on Saturday. (File Photo)
Ayodhya Case: The Ramjanambhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute in pictures
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp