Home Business

Mahindra & Mahindra, Ashok Leyland profit dips, Honda cuts sales forecast

Auto major Mahindra & Mahindra and Ashok Leyland on Friday reported 78 per cent and 93 per cent drop in their year-on-year Q2 profit respectively.

Published: 09th November 2019 01:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2019 11:30 AM   |  A+A-

The logo of Mahindra.(File Photo | Reuters)

By Arshad Khan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Auto major Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) and Ashok Leyland (AL) on Friday reported 78 per cent and 93 per cent drop in their year-on-year Q2 profit respectively. While, Japan’s Honda Motor slashed its annual profit and global sales outlook to a four-year low, citing bleak business forecast in India among other factors.

M&M reported 78.44 per cent decline in consolidated profit after tax at Rs 368.43 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, as against Rs 1,708.92 crore reported for the same quarter last fiscal. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 23,935.93 crore as against Rs 25,431.02 crore in the same quarter a year ago, down 5.89 per cent. Likewise, Ashok Leyland reported a 92.61 per cent decline in its net profit to Rs 39 crore in Q2 of FY20.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 528 crore in Q2 of FY2019. Its revenue stood at Rs 3,929 crore for the second quarter, down 48 per cent. Honda Motor joined the league Suzuki Motor and lowered its expectation from the Indian market. Honda said it had been hit by about 20 per cent slide in motorcycle sales over the last six months. “The Indian market is contracting at a rapid rate,” said Seiji Kuraishi, executive VP, Honda.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mahindra & Mahindra Mahindra Ashok Leyland Honda
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ayodhya Verdict: Key highlights of the landmark judgment
Ayodhya verdict will build united India: KK Muhammed
Gallery
Rapid action force and Tamil Nadu police quick reaction force posted at Athupulam and Karumbukadai junction in Coimbatore City. (Photo | EPS/U Rakesh Kumar)
Ayodhya verdict: Security tightened across the country
India has been waiting with bated breath for the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case verdict which is now set to be pronounced on Saturday. (File Photo)
Ayodhya Case: The Ramjanambhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute in pictures
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp