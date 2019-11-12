Home Business

IL&FS gets creditors' approval for sale of education business

Sources said the outstanding debt for this business amounts to Rs 600-650 crore. The transaction marks the latest step towards overall resolution of debt totalling around Rs 94,000 crore.

Published: 12th November 2019 03:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2019 03:27 PM   |  A+A-

ILFS_CRISIS

Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services (File| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: IL&FS Group on Tuesday said it has received approval from creditors for sale of education business to Career Point Publications Pvt Ltd (CPPPL).

Schoolnet India Ltd (erstwhile IL&FS Education & Technology Service Ltd) would be sold to CPPPL.

The Committee of Creditors (CoC) represents all the financial creditors to IL&FS Ltd, the holding company of the IL&FS Group.

According to a release, CPPPL's financial bid was approved by more than 78 per cent of IL&FS's creditors, in terms of value, through an e-voting process that concluded on November 5.

Sources said the outstanding debt for this business amounts to Rs 600-650 crore. The transaction marks the latest step towards overall resolution of debt totalling around Rs 94,000 crore.

IL&FS Group holds 73.70 per cent stake in Schoolnet India Ltd (SIL). The latter has 80 per cent stake in IL&FS Skill Development Corporation (ISDC) and also has two subsidiaries -- IL&FS Cluster Development Initiative (ICDI) and Skill Training Assessment Management Partners (STAMP).

The sale was approved by IL&FS board on November 7. Under the resolution framework for IL&FS, approval of Justice (Retd) D K Jain would be sought for the deal before approaching the National Company Law Tribunal for clearance.

The release said CPPPL made a binding offer, at an implied enterprise value, whereby it shall assume responsibility for all the debt of SIL and ISDC in addition to paying a certain amount towards purchase of SIL's equity.

"As part of this transaction, CPPPL will also get ownership of 80 per cent stake in ISDC held by SIL," it added.

Further, CPPPL has also made a binding offer to purchase the businesses, including certain business debt of the two subsidiaries of SIL -- ICDI and STAMP for additional consideration.

SIL provides edu-tech services to K-12 schools and students through proprietary digital content, devices, platforms and solutions.

ISDC offers job-linked vocational programmes for youth while ICDI provides advisory and management services to central and state governments, among others, for development of common infrastructure and facilities in industrial clusters. STAMP provides assessment solutions for students, job seekers and working professionals.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IL&FS Career Point Publications Education business
India Matters
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar (File photo| PTI)
How NCP leader Ajit Pawar's phone call led Governor to recommend President’s rule
Prathyusha and her husband visit the mahal committee members of Idivetty Jumamasjid at Palery in Perambra after the marriage ceremony on Sunday. | (Photo | Amiya Meethal/ENS)
Muslims in Kerala postpone Nabi day festivities, celebrate Hindu girl's marriage
The dumping yard in Domlur that was converted into the Ajja-Ajji Park. (Photo | Express)
In just two years, residents turn Bengaluru dump yard into park for senior citizens
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (File Photo | PTI)
US man kills wife over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The cow’s daily visit brought publicity to my shop.
This cloth store's sales increased, thanks to a cow!
India vs Bangladesh Preview: Pink Ball Test, Championship, records and more
Gallery
PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games. Let us take a look at the gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India.
Guns, Chicken Dinner and Murder: Gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp