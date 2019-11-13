Home Business

Asus launches ultrathin Zenbook notebooks priced at Rs 60,000 to Rs 75,000

Taiwanese tech giant Asus on Tuesday launched the first Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) powered ZenBook and ZenBook Flip laptops in India.

13th November 2019

Asus Zenphone. (File photo)

By Express News Service

Taiwanese tech giant Asus on Tuesday launched the first Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) powered ZenBook and ZenBook Flip laptops in India. According to the company, the two ultrathin notebooks bring the power of Ryzen™ mobile processors with Radeon™ Vega graphics to give the ZenBooks class-leading performance.

Asus, at the launch, also showcased the ROG Zephyrus G, an AMD-powered, ultra-slim gaming laptop, and ROG Strix GL10DH, a gaming desktop.

The ZenBook 14 UM431DA is powered by second-generation Ryzen™ 5 3500U mobile processor with Radeon™ Vega 8 graphics. The laptop, with ErgoLift design and weighing 1.39 kg, is packed in a 15.9 mm case.

It promises 12-hour battery life and comes with a fingerprint sensor. The model costs Rs 59,990. On the other hand, ZenBook Flip 14 UM462DA is powered by second-generation Ryzen™ 7 3700U mobile processor with the latest AMD Radeon™ Vega 10 graphics for supreme visuals on the go. It comes with an infrared camera for fast and secure facial log-in, FHD IPS touch screen and a stylus pen. This laptop has two configurations priced at Rs 64,990 and Rs 74,990.

Both the models come with pre-installed Microsoft Office suite, quad-speakers and thin bezel screens.
“The two laptops champion the cause of present-day creative individuals and multi-tasking professionals by offering the perfect blend of mobility with design, weight with specifications, and powerful computing performance to execute a multitude of tasks...

We are hopeful that India’s new-age clan of creative mavericks and multitasking individuals will appreciate the latest offering,” said Arnold Su, business head for PC, gaming and commercial products, Asus India. Separately, Asus’ flagship phones saw a major price cut in India. The company has slashed the prices of Asus 6Z and Asus 5Z by up to Rs 7,000. 

Asus flagship mobiles see major cost cuts

The cost of Asus 6Z phone was slashed by Rs 4,000 for its two lower-end variants and by Rs 5,000 for the top-end variant. The 6Z range now starts at Rs 27,999. The base variant of Asus 5Z saw a cut of Rs 5,000 and is selling for Rs 16,999. Upto Rs 7,000 is offered on this.

