Fuel prices stable after five-day spike

Petrol prices in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai remained unchanged at Rs 73.30, Rs 76.00, Rs 78.97 and Rs 76.18 per litre, respectively.

Published: 13th November 2019 02:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2019 02:52 PM   |  A+A-

India will surpass China as the fastest-growing Asian market for petroleum products in 2018.|PTI

The decline in petrol price comes amid downward movement in global crude oil prices (File Photo | Reuters)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Fuel prices remained flat on Wednesday, after a continuous rise for five consecutive days. Crude oil prices also remained stabilised on soft demand in the international market.

On Tuesday, petrol prices witnessed a whopping rise in four cities in the country. In Delhi and Mumbai, the petrol price was increased by 10 paise per litre, while in Chennai and Kolkata by nine paise per litre. However, diesel prices were slashed by six paise per litre.

According to the Indian Oil website, petrol prices in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai remained unchanged at Rs 73.30, Rs 76.00, Rs 78.97 and Rs 76.18 per litre, respectively. Whereas, diesel prices in the four metros have also been maintained at Rs 65.79, Rs 68.20, Rs 69.01 and Rs 69.54 per litre, respectively.

Brent crude's January delivery contract on the international futures market Intercontinental Exchange was trading at $61.91 per barrel, slipped by 0.24 per cent on Wednesday. At the same time, the December contract of American light crude West Texas Intermediate on the New York Mercantile Exchange slipped by 0.12 per cent at $56.73 per barrel.

