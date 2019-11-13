Fuel prices stable after five-day spike

NEW DELHI: Fuel prices remained flat on Wednesday, after a continuous rise for five consecutive days. Crude oil prices also remained stabilised on soft demand in the international market.
On Tuesday, petrol prices witnessed a whopping rise in four cities in the country. In Delhi and Mumbai, the petrol price was increased by 10 paise per litre, while in Chennai and Kolkata by nine paise per litre. However, diesel prices were slashed by six paise per litre.
According to the Indian Oil website, petrol prices in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai remained unchanged at Rs 73.30, Rs 76.00, Rs 78.97 and Rs 76.18 per litre, respectively. Whereas, diesel prices in the four metros have also been maintained at Rs 65.79, Rs 68.20, Rs 69.01 and Rs 69.54 per litre, respectively.
Brent crude's January delivery contract on the international futures market Intercontinental Exchange was trading at $61.91 per barrel, slipped by 0.24 per cent on Wednesday. At the same time, the December contract of American light crude West Texas Intermediate on the New York Mercantile Exchange slipped by 0.12 per cent at $56.73 per barrel.
NEW DELHI: Fuel prices remained flat on Wednesday, after a continuous rise for five consecutive days. Crude oil prices also remained stabilised on soft demand in the international market.
O
P
E
N
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Once a girl in boy's disguise, Shafali Verma could be women's cricket's next superstar
FCRA case: SC issues notice to Anand Grover, Indira Jaising on CBI plea against HC order
Delhi court defers judgement in Muzaffarpur shelter home case due to lawyers' strike
Motorola launches foldable 'Razr' for USD 1,500, coming to India soon
After failure of 'Vikram' lander, India may again attempt soft landing on Moon next November
Markets open for longer hours, public transport back on roads in Srinagar