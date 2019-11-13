Home Business

Gold jumps Rs 225 on wedding season demand, rally in global prices

The rupee depreciated 30 paise to 71. 77 against the dollar in early trade on Wednesday amid rising concerns over the US-China trade deal and political unrest in Hong Kong.

Published: 13th November 2019 04:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2019 04:35 PM   |  A+A-

gold, jewellery, ornaments

People buying gold for diwali in Chennai. (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Gold in the national capital rose Rs 225 to Rs 38,715 per 10 gram on Wednesday helped by wedding season demand and rally in international prices, according to HDFC Securities.

On Tuesday, the yellow metal had closed at Rs 38,490 per 10 gram. HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said, "Spot gold prices for 24 karat in Delhi rallied by Rs 225 on wedding season buying and rally in international gold prices. The weaker rupee supported the upside in gold prices which fell around 28 paise against the dollar."

The rupee depreciated 30 paise to 71. 77 against the dollar in early trade on Wednesday amid rising concerns over the US-China trade deal and political unrest in Hong Kong.

Silver prices also moved up by Rs 440 to Rs 45,480 per kg from Rs 45,040 per kg in the previous trade.

In the global market, gold traded higher at USD 1,461 per ounce and silver at USD 16.90 an ounce.

"The lack of clarity from US President (Donald Trump) regarding the deal (US-China) raised uncertainty amongst investors, which attracted the safe-haven buying in gold," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
gold gold prices
India Matters
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar (File photo| PTI)
How NCP leader Ajit Pawar's phone call led Governor to recommend President’s rule
Prathyusha and her husband visit the mahal committee members of Idivetty Jumamasjid at Palery in Perambra after the marriage ceremony on Sunday. | (Photo | Amiya Meethal/ENS)
Muslims in Kerala postpone Nabi day festivities, celebrate Hindu girl's marriage
The dumping yard in Domlur that was converted into the Ajja-Ajji Park. (Photo | Express)
In just two years, residents turn Bengaluru dump yard into park for senior citizens
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (File Photo | PTI)
US man kills wife over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The cow’s daily visit brought publicity to my shop.
This cloth store's sales increased, thanks to a cow!
India vs Bangladesh Preview: Pink Ball Test, Championship, records and more
Gallery
PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games. Let us take a look at the gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India.
Guns, Chicken Dinner and Murder: Gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp