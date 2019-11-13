Home Business

HDFC Bank completes 15 years in Assam

Published: 13th November 2019 10:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2019 10:48 PM   |  A+A-

File Photo of a HDFC Bank branch. (Photo | Reuters)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Assam’s largest private sector bank, HDFC Bank, is optimistic about taking the number of its branches in the state to 100 from the existing 72 by next year.

The bank forayed into the state 15 years ago when it had opened a branch in Guwahati. Today, it also has 121 ATMs and is providing banking services to 2.5 lakh customers in 27 districts.

“We are hopeful that we will be able to put in place 100 branches in Assam by next year. As regards the Northeast, we currently have 136 branches and we want to take the figures to 200,” the bank’s branch banking head of East and Northeast, Sandeep S Kumar, told journalists here on Wednesday.

He said the bank’s endeavour had been to make a difference in people’s lives through its banking services and social initiatives.

“We’ve already impacted more than 15.5 lakh people in the state so far and we are humbled by the trust and support they have reposed in us. We remain committed to keep serving our customers with the best-in-the-class services and the latest technology in the future,” Kumar said.

The bank said in a statement: “Over the past 15 years, the HDFC Bank has not only helped contribute towards economic development and #EmploymentGeneration for the people of Assam but also bring about holistic and sustainable change through its social initiatives in rural Assam. This is being done through #Parivartan, the umbrella for all its social initiatives…

“The underlying #philosophy behind #Parivartan is the belief that for any business to grow, it has to partner and be an enabler of growth of the society. Since the launch of Parivartan, we have impacted more than 15.53 lakh lives in Assam”.
 

