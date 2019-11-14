DigiDarts aims to achieve a 200 per cent YoY growth by FY20

Bismah Malik By

India may be home to the world’s third-largest start-up ecosystem, but many such firms fail to establish themselves within four years of their inception, a report by the IBM Institute for Business Value and Oxford Economics points out. It is start-ups like these that need to leverage innovative marketing strategies to turn successful, says Leeds University alumni Siddhartha Vanvani, who founded DigiDarts five years ago.

According to Vanvani, digital marketing can help companies sustain themselves in a competitive market as well as pushing forward their businesses. DigiDarts, which started as a bootstrapped agency in 2014, aims to assist, educate, and facilitate the growth of brands while creating art-infused strategic marketing. The firm has partnered with over 100 enterprises, including big names like Amazon and Meesho, and aims to achieve a 200 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth by FY20. The firm also claims that it has been able to achieve a 150 per cent YoY growth over the last five years.

Vanvani notes that the huge gap in India’s marketing agency culture could be bridged only by revolutionising the digital arena. “The expansion of the DigiDarts team went hand-in-hand with the branching out of its services, with the acquisition of brands that experienced 360-degree growth,” Vanvani said. The firm has helped one of India’s biggest socio-commerce companies, Meesho, achieve a six-fold growth in its e-commerce purchases as well increased quality user acquisitions three-fold, he added.

The marketing firm also counts Swedish conglomerate Assa abloy as one of its successes, helping the firm increase web traffic by 45 per cent for their global brand, Yale. The firm also claims that it has helped e-commerce giants Amazon, Flipkart and Myntra achieve high performance in the market through their in-house affiliate network that focusses on media buying and website designing.

Gurgaon-based DigiDarts, which has several offices across Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru cities is also on an expansion spree. So far, the marketing firm claims that it has seen a 20 per cent YoY increase in its workforce alongside “reasonable” net employee retention. “We have been associated with DigiDarts for the past four years for all our digital marketing activities. They have been an integral part of our marketing efforts online and we are pleased and immensely satisfied with how DigiDarts has helped us grow,” said Amit Narula, founder of a fintech start-up Money in Minutes.

