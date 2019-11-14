Home Business

Market turns jittery on weak macro data, global cues

Top losers in the Sensex pack included Bharti Airtel, IndusInd Bank, Tata Motors, SBI, Tata Steel, ONGC and HUL, shedding up to 3.34 per cent.

Published: 14th November 2019 11:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2019 11:27 AM   |  A+A-

Sensex, Nifty, Stocks

For representational purpose. (File photo | Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty started on a volatile note on Thursday as weak domestic macroeconomic data and negative cues from global markets kept investors on edge.

After opening on a positive note, the 30-share index turned choppy to trade 54.61 points, or 0.14 per cent, lower at 40,061.45. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty slipped 33.20 points, or 0.28 per cent, to 11,807.25.

Top losers in the Sensex pack included Bharti Airtel, IndusInd Bank, Tata Motors, SBI, Tata Steel, ONGC and HUL, shedding up to 3.34 per cent.

On the other hand, Infosys, Yes Bank, Asian Paints and Maruti were among the top gainers, rising up to 2.13 per cent. On Wednesday, the Sensex settled 229.02 points, or 0.57 points, lower at 40,116.06.

Likewise, the Nifty dropped 73 points, or 0.61 per cent, to close at 11,840.45. Foreign institutional investors purchased shares worth Rs 584.92 crore in the capital market in the previous session, while domestic institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 890.03 crore, data available with stock exchange showed.

According to traders, investors have turned jittery on account of weak macro numbers and negative global cues.

Retail price based consumer inflation spiked to 16-month high of 4.62 per cent in October on costlier food items, reducing the headroom for a rate cut by the RBI in its monetary policy due next month.

"Weak economic data has alerted the market to turn cautious," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.

GDP data is also likely to be released by the end of the month, the expectation for which has worsened below 5 per cent noted in Q1FY20, he said, adding that the central bank is unlikely to change its monetary policy soon.

Market players are now awaiting wholesale inflation numbers, scheduled to be released later in the day.

Globally, Hang Seng and Nikkei were trading up to 0.92 per cent lower amid concerns over political unrest in Hong Kong, while Shanghai Composite Index and Kospi were trading marginally higher.

Further, China's industrial output grew much slower than expected in October, as its trade war with the US weighed on its overall economy.

Stock exchanges on Wall Street ended on a mixed note on Wednesday after Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell said the US economy is likely to continue to grow, but faces continued risks from the global slowdown and trade disputes.

On the currency front, the rupee depreciated 15 paise (intra-day) against the US dollar to trade at 72.24 in early session. Brent futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.35 per cent to USD 62.59 per barrel.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
SENSEX BSE NSE Nifty
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | AP)
No more small steps, PM Modi must go big to turn around India's flagging economy
Shafali Verma (Photo | @BCCIWomen)
Once a girl in boy's disguise, Shafali Verma could be women's cricket's next superstar 
Purushotham Reddy (4), who was studying UKG, fell into the vessel on Wednesday while playing with his friends. (Photo | ANI)
Four-year-old boy dies after falling into hot sambar, school authorities booked for negligence
Rohan Narayana Murthy. (Photo | Facebook)
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to get married in December 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lawyer Prashant Bhushan addresses a press conference on the Rafale review judgement in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
The CBI must register an FIR in the Rafale deal: Former BJP leader Arun Shourie
One year of Gaja: When 12000 chickens were killed overnight
Gallery
Waters are rising in Venice where the tide is reaching exceptional levels just three days after the Italian lagoon city experienced its worst flooding in more than 50 years. (Photo | AP)
Post flood, Italy declares state of emergency in Venice
It has been 30 years since a 16-year-old Indian batsman made his debut in what was then one of the toughest places in the world. Sachin Tendulkar has since broken almost every batting record that matters and the story of his illustrious career gains some
30 years since Sachin Tendulkar's Test debut: 10 mindblowing world records held by the Master Blaster
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp