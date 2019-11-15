Home Business

Gold prices slip by Rs 149 to Rs 38,875 per 10 gram on weak global cues

This development led to the recovery in equity indices and kept the yellow metal prices subdued.

Published: 15th November 2019 05:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2019 05:37 PM   |  A+A-

gold, jewellery, ornaments

People buying gold for diwali in Chennai. (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Gold prices on Friday fell Rs 149 to Rs 38,875 per 10 gram in the national capital on the back of weak global cues, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous session, the precious metal closed at Rs 39,024 per 10 gram. "Spot gold prices for 24 karat gold in Delhi traded lower by Rs 149 with selling in international gold prices and rupee appreciation.

The spot rupee was trading 23 paise stronger against the dollar during the day gaining for the second consecutive day," HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.

Silver prices also shed Rs 473 to Rs 45,375 per kg from Rs 45,848 per kg in the previous session. In the international market, gold was trading at USD 1,466 an ounce and Silver at USD 16.86 per ounce in New York.

Prices in the global market fell after the White House Economic Advisor Larry Kudlow said the US was getting close to a trade agreement with China, Patel said. This development led to the recovery in equity indices and kept the yellow metal prices subdued.

Increased global economic confidence might lead to a decline in gold's demand as a safe haven due to a likely trade deal between the US and China, Hareesh V- Head Commodity Research at Geojit Financial services - said.

"Hopes of an immediate trade deal and a bunch of recent positive economic releases eased apprehensions of further economic slowdown and boosted the market optimism. Increased global economic confidence may reduce gold's safe-haven demand gradually. However, growing geopolitical tensions are likely to offer lower-level support to prices. On the domestic side, a weak rupee would limit major selloffs in the counter," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
gold Gold price Gold rates
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | AP)
No more small steps, PM Modi must go big to turn around India's flagging economy
Shafali Verma (Photo | @BCCIWomen)
Once a girl in boy's disguise, Shafali Verma could be women's cricket's next superstar 
Purushotham Reddy (4), who was studying UKG, fell into the vessel on Wednesday while playing with his friends. (Photo | ANI)
Four-year-old boy dies after falling into hot sambar, school authorities booked for negligence
Rohan Narayana Murthy. (Photo | Facebook)
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to get married in December 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lawyer Prashant Bhushan addresses a press conference on the Rafale review judgement in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
The CBI must register an FIR in the Rafale deal: Former BJP leader Arun Shourie
One year of Gaja: When 12000 chickens were killed overnight
Gallery
Waters are rising in Venice where the tide is reaching exceptional levels just three days after the Italian lagoon city experienced its worst flooding in more than 50 years. (Photo | AP)
Post flood, Italy declares state of emergency in Venice
It has been 30 years since a 16-year-old Indian batsman made his debut in what was then one of the toughest places in the world. Sachin Tendulkar has since broken almost every batting record that matters and the story of his illustrious career gains some
30 years since Sachin Tendulkar's Test debut: 10 mindblowing world records held by the Master Blaster
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp