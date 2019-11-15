Indian consumer spending falls first time in four decades

Consumer spending in India fell in the year through March 2018 for the first time in at least four decades, Business Standard reports citing an unreleased government report.
- Each person surveyed spent an average 1,446 rupees in FY18, 3.7% lower than the 1,501 rupees in FY12: report
- The govt report, which was approved for release by a committee in June, has been withheld by the statistical office due to “adverse” findings, the newspaper reports citing sources it doesn’t identify