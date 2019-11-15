Home Business

No reference from DoT on floor price issue: TRAI chief

The government had constituted a committee of secretaries to explore a financial bailout package for the telecom sector.

Published: 15th November 2019 04:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2019 04:48 PM   |  A+A-

spectrum, DOT

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DE:HI: The telecom department has not approached the regulator for any views on floor price for tariffs, Trai Chairman R S Sharma said on Friday.

"We have not received anything," Sharma said when asked if the DoT has approached Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) for its views on floor price or minimum tariff fixation for mobile services.

Last month, the government had constituted a committee of secretaries to explore a financial bailout package for the telecom sector.

At that time, official sources had said that in parallel, sector regulator Trai is expected to examine prescribing minimum charge for voice and data services, which will ensure long-term viability and robust financial health of the sector.

On Thursday, India's two leading telecom operators Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel reported a whopping combined loss of Rs 74,000 crore for the second quarter ending September 2019, mainly on account of statutory dues arising from recent Supreme Court order on AGR.

