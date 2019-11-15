Home Business

Tata's Land Rover Defender to star in upcoming James Bond film

Britain’s biggest vehicle manufacturer has a long-standing partnership with EON Productions on the Bond films, which began in 1983 when a Range Rover Convertible appeared in Octopussy.

Published: 15th November 2019 03:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2019 04:14 PM   |  A+A-

land_rover_defender

The new Land Rover Defender. (YouTube screengrab)

By Express News Service

Tata Motors-owned British luxury carmaker Jaguar Land Rover in a new video has revealed that the recently unveiled  Land Rover Defender will be starring in the upcoming James Bond film - No Time To Die. The new-gen Rover which has been manufactured in Nitra, Slovakia is expected to be launched in India next year. It comes in both short and long wheelbase options - three-door Defender 90 and five-door Defender 110, respectively.

According to the company, the new Defender has been tested by the 007 expert stunt team in the most extreme off-road conditions, demonstrating its unstoppable nature. Lee Morrison, James Bond stunt coordinator, said, “We needed an unstoppable vehicle to help us battle against the elements, steep descents and river crossings so we chose the new Defender. I’m beyond impressed that the Defender is not only back but much, much better!”

Typically, James Bond movies are known to feature some of the best cars from their era. It is not known yet whether the new Defender will be driven by Daniel Craig, who returns for his fifth film as Ian Fleming’s James Bond 007 just like the earlier films where the protagonist drove marquee brands ranging from Aston Martin to Lotus.

Richard Agnew, global communications director for Land Rover, said: “No Time To Die is a brilliant way to showcase the new Defender’s capabilities in the latest jaw-dropping James Bond car chase. It’s been hugely exciting to continue our relationship with EON Productions and work with their teams to deliver a spectacular sequence.”

Britain’s biggest vehicle manufacturer has a long-standing partnership with EON Productions on the Bond films, which began in 1983 when a Range Rover Convertible appeared in Octopussy.  Alongside the Defenders, No Time To Die also features the Range Rover Sport SVR, Series III Land Rover and Range Rover Classic. 

Globally, there are two petrol and one diesel engines from JLR’s Ingenium line-up that is available with the Defender.  Other features include the newly developed  2.0-litre, four-cylinder petrol and diesel engines.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jaguar Land Rover James Bond Tata Motors Land Rover Defender
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | AP)
No more small steps, PM Modi must go big to turn around India's flagging economy
Shafali Verma (Photo | @BCCIWomen)
Once a girl in boy's disguise, Shafali Verma could be women's cricket's next superstar 
Purushotham Reddy (4), who was studying UKG, fell into the vessel on Wednesday while playing with his friends. (Photo | ANI)
Four-year-old boy dies after falling into hot sambar, school authorities booked for negligence
Rohan Narayana Murthy. (Photo | Facebook)
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to get married in December 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lawyer Prashant Bhushan addresses a press conference on the Rafale review judgement in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
The CBI must register an FIR in the Rafale deal: Former BJP leader Arun Shourie
One year of Gaja: When 12000 chickens were killed overnight
Gallery
Waters are rising in Venice where the tide is reaching exceptional levels just three days after the Italian lagoon city experienced its worst flooding in more than 50 years. (Photo | AP)
Post flood, Italy declares state of emergency in Venice
It has been 30 years since a 16-year-old Indian batsman made his debut in what was then one of the toughest places in the world. Sachin Tendulkar has since broken almost every batting record that matters and the story of his illustrious career gains some
30 years since Sachin Tendulkar's Test debut: 10 mindblowing world records held by the Master Blaster
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp