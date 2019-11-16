Home Business

Government working on policy to push MSME exports: Nitin Gadkari

'The government is working on two policies. Firstly on the industries which are into export business - how to support and increase their export,' the Nitin Gadkari said.

Published: 16th November 2019 06:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2019 06:28 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NAGPUR: The government is working on two policies to increase MSME exports and bring down imports by encouraging local production, Union MSME and Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Saturday.

While addressing the gathering at Small Micro Enterprise (SME) conference at Nagpur, Gadkari mentioned that the MSME sector has 29 per cent contribution in country's growth and 48 per cent of export is done through MSMEs.

Similarly, about 10-11 crore jobs have been created in MSMEs. "The government is working on two policies. Firstly on the industries which are into export business - how to support and increase their export," the minister said.

The leather industry has a total turnover of Rs 1,40,000 crore of which Rs 80,000 crore to Rs 90,000 crore is domestic and around Rs 45,000-50,000 crore is from export.

"I have suggested them on working on modernisation, up-gradation, product designing and how to reduce the cost of production and improve quality so that our share increases in the international market. We are working on a policy on how to strengthen export business," Gadkari said.

He further said that secondly, the government is working on a policy to increase indigenous production of products that are being imported.

"The products that being particularly imported should get manufactured in the country itself. We are in talks with the commerce ministry on these two policies and it is in the final stages," said Gadkari.

Gadkari emphasized on three important factors - reducing capital cost, power cost and logistics cost - to become competitive in the international market and these factors have also been discussed while making the new policy.

Gadkari also spoke about the contribution of MSMEs in the defence sector. Gadkari raised concern over defence procurement procedure saying that the files are stuck for many years and when the product is finalised and tenders are issued till then the product becomes outdated.

He asked for a change in Defence procurement system. Gadkari also said that MSMEs does not get that much work from the defence sector as these should get and asked for the study to make a good policy which can facilitate work for MSME in the defence sector.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
MSME SME Nitin Gadkari
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
Government 'staring at a black hole of up to Rs 2 lakh crore'
Veterinarian Jasmeet Singh is a messiah for animals in Bhubaneswar
This Odisha veterinarian is a saviour for pets
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Explainer: What is AGR and why is it bogging down Vodafone and Airtel?
D Arul Raj founded the trust in 2017 and has rescued more than 320 homeless people till date. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TNIE impact: Help pours in for this good Samaritan from Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Air Pollution: This cafe offers pure oxygen to its customers
The two-month-long Sabarimala temple festival officially opens for pilgrims on Sunday at 5 am. (File Photo | EPS)
Ten women sent back by cops as Sabarimala temple reopens 
Gallery
On the seventh death anniversary of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the late Maharashtra leader. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Bal Thackeray death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of the Shiv Sena founder
KANNAPPANUNNI (1977): Kannapapanunni is a film based on Kalaripayattu. This film helped Jayan reach top production houses and pushed him to the big league. The film which has Prem Nazir as lead shows Jayan only as a sidekick but he aced in it. (Photo | YouTube screen grab)
Jayan death anniversary: Here are 5 much-acclaimed movies of the action hero of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp