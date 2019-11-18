Home Business

Another FIR filed against Ansal Group in Lucknow

In the FIR lodged here at the PGI police station on Sunday, the complainant accused Ansal API of accepting over Rs 30 lakhs through cheques for booking a 240 square metre plot.

Published: 18th November 2019 12:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2019 12:24 PM   |  A+A-

FIR, F.I.R., First Information Report

For representational purposes.

By IANS

LUCKNOW: A fresh FIR has been registered here against real estate giant, Ansal API Group over a case of alleged fraud and criminal breach of trust.

This is the same matter in which Uttar Pradesh Minister Swati Singh had asked the Cantonment police circle officer to quash the case. The audio of the conversation had gone viral and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath pulled up the minister for this.

In the FIR lodged here at the PGI police station on Sunday, the complainant Deepti Kannuadia has accused Ansal API of accepting over Rs 30 lakhs through cheques for booking a 240 square metre plot in its Sushant Golf City project on Shaheed Path, Lucknow. However, the plot has not been given to the buyer even after a period of eight years.

In her complaint, Deepti has accused the group's chairman, Sushil Ansal, his son and vice-chairman of the group, Pranav Ansal, and two other authorities -- Sushil Singh and Arun Mishra.

Her husband, Sachin Kannuadia, said they booked the plot on February 16, 2012, and paid the entire amount but they were not given possession of the plot.

Sachin said the group authorities kept delaying the matter, citing different reasons every time they approached them for the plot's possession.

"Arun Mishra even misbehaved and threatened us with dire consequences when we approached him a few months ago. They have not even returned the amount taken in the name of the plot," he said.

Earlier on November 13 and October 4, 2019, similar FIRs were registered against the group, accusing its authorities of cheating investors and threatening them with dire consequences.

As many as 24 criminal cases have been lodged against the group and its authorities at different police stations of Lucknow since 2017.

On September 29, Pranav Ansal was arrested by the Lucknow police after being detained by immigration authorities at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi while trying to board a flight to London.

He and his father Sushil Ansal are wanted in several cases of fraud and criminal breach of trust. Two directors of the group, Arun Mishra and Harish Gulla, were arrested earlier in connection with two cases registered at the Vibhuti Khand police station of Lucknow on June 6, 2019.

On Friday, a major controversy erupted after an audio clip went viral in which minister of state (independent charge), Swati Singh, was allegedly heard questioning the circle officer (CO) of Cantonment, Lucknow, Beenu Singh, for lodging an FIR against the builder (Ansal) and asking her to close the case.

The next day, Adityanath summoned the minister and asked her to explain her conduct in the audio clip in which she purportedly threatened a woman police officer for entertaining the complaint of the Kannuadia couple and asked her to close the "high profile case".
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ansal Group Lucknow FIR Ansal API Group Uttar Pradesh Swati Singh Yogi Adityanath
India Matters
Google picks IAF's mobile video game to compete for 'Best Game-2019'
JNU students try to get past a police barricade during a protest march towards Parliament demanding a total rollback of the hostel fee hike in New Delhi on Monday | Arun Kumar
Over half of JNU students can afford fee hike, show data
A still from Vijay-starrer 'Bigil'.
Vijay-starrer 'Bigil' is highest-grossing Tamil film in TN
Prakash Javadekar. (Photo | PTI)
Festive demand led to growth in passenger vehicle sales: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress president Sonia Gandhi pays respects at the memorial of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her 35th death anniversary in New Delhi on 31 October 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Indira Gandhi's birth anniversary celebrated with folk dance as Congress leaders pay tribute
JNU students protesting against hike in hostel fee. (Photo | EPS)
'Humko choone ki zaruzat nahi hai', screams girl during JNU protests
Gallery
As Tollywood film 'George Reddy', based on the life of Osmania University research scholar George Reddy, is all set to hit the screens, let us revisit the life of the forgotten leader.
The cult of George Reddy: Meet the forgotten leader
A picture showcasing water levels in Venice on November 17. Venetians are bracing for the prospect of another exceptional tide in a season that is setting new records. Officials are forecasting a 1.6 meter (5 feet, 2 inches) surge Sunday. That comes after
IN PICS: How Venetians are braving deadliest floods to hit the city in over 50 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp