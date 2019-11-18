Dyson launches its superfast eco-friendly Airblade 9kJ hand dryer

Home Business

Global consumer technology company Dyson has launched Airblade 9kJ, a fast energy efficient HEPA-filtered hand dryer.

Global consumer technology company Dyson has launched Airblade 9kJ, a fast energy efficient HEPA-filtered hand dryer. The machine enables to dry hands quickly, while using low energy and offer an alternative to single use paper towels.

The company claimed that it took more than three years to come up with Airblade 9kJ machine with over 700 prototypes being made. It claims to dry hands fast in less than 10 seconds and is also eco-friendly as it produces nearly 85 per cent less carbon dioxide.

“At Dyson we believe hand drying should be fast, hygienic and responsible in its energy usage. We solved many of these problems when we disrupted the industry with the launch of the first Dyson Airblade™ in 2006,” said Jake Dyson, chief engineer.

“We continue to pioneer with Dyson Airblade 9kJ — our latest hand drying technology. From the acoustics to its design, everything has been rethought to deliver the best performance without any compromise on user experience or hygiene,” he added.

The firm said Dyson digital motor V4, which spins at up to 75 000 rpm, sheets of air flow up to 624 km/hr through two 0.45mm curved apertures that follow the contours of hands, removing water in less time. “Our powerful Dyson digital motor V4 shifts 23 litres of air per second, allowing the Dyson Airblade 9kJ to dry your hands fast in 10 seconds,” it added.

While tracking the history of innovations in hand drying, Dyson said in 1907 paper towels were first introduced, and the electric hand dryer made its first appearance in 1948. “The journey to find a better way is fascinating. In 2006, the invention of Dyson Airblade™ technology meant that, for the first time, water was scraped off hands using high velocity unheated air, thus reducing the energy consumption,” he said.
This hand dryer costs $1,349 and is designed to suit any commercial or public washroom, from offices, shopping malls and restaurants, to public spaces, amusement parks, schools.

History about hand drying machine
