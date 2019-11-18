Home Business

Fifteenth Finance Commission concerned over revenue fall

Fifteenth Finance Commission said this can pose a major problem for the government

Published: 18th November 2019 09:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2019 09:06 AM   |  A+A-

FM Nirmala Sitharaman chairing a meeting with Revenue Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey and others on simplification of GST forms and returns in New Delhi | Express

By Anuradha Shukla
Express News Service

The Fifteenth Finance Commission (FFC) has raised concerns over financials of states amid falling revenue and their rising debt levels and has said that if not checked, it can pose major problem for the government in coming days.

“The Finance Commission has flagged concerns over the drop in state revenue and increase in the debt, which is becoming unsustainable and may pose larger threat to the economic goal. The matter has been already been discussed with the finance ministry in the latest meeting,” a member of Finance Commission said.

The matter was discussed during a recent meeting on the status of Terms of Reference (ToR), especially in the light of creation of two new Union Territories. While the government constituted a special committee of officers to suggest measures to augment Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue collection and to address the administrative challenges involving state finance ministers, the collection did not improve, given the current slowdown.

“In many states like Uttar Pradesh, the tax collection (commercial tax/GST/Value Added Tax) during the first seven months (April-October) of 2019-2020 has gone down by 12 per cent year-on-year. If the trend continues, which is very likely, it will be tough task for both the centre and the Finance Commission,” the member added.

The FFC, which made a presentation to state finance ministers at the GST Council meet in September, was of the view that the tax base has come down because of successive rounds of GST rate cuts.
And economists say, this along with rising debt can compound the problem for the government. Earlier even the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had expressed its concerns over rising debt level of state, which has gone up from 21.1 per cent of GSDP in 2015, to 25.1 per cent in 2018.

Further, the central bank has also said that some of the schemes like Ujwal DISCOM Assurance Yojana and other schemes are posing problem for the financials of states.

The Finance Commission, which had widely interacted with state governments, has advised roll over of current ToR for devolution of state finances by one more year, till it is working on the fine prints of the revised ToR.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Fifteenth Finance Commission
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)
Kerala church to help widows remarry; matrimonial site to have separate section
For representational purpose only.
Vijayawada civic body preparing plans for power generation from waste material
India pacer Mohammed Shami. (Photo | AP)
Mohammed Shami best bowler in the world on current form: Dale Steyn
For representational purposes
India sent over 2 lakh students to US in 2018-19, second-most after China: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PDP MP Nazir Ahmad Laway and Mir Fayaz protesting outside the Parliament House in New Delhi on Monday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
How can ex-CM Mehbooba Mufti be a traitor, ask protesting Kashmiri MPs
Delhi Air Pollution: This cafe offers pure oxygen to its customers
Gallery
On the seventh death anniversary of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the late Maharashtra leader. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Bal Thackeray death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of the Shiv Sena founder
KANNAPPANUNNI (1977): Kannapapanunni is a film based on Kalaripayattu. This film helped Jayan reach top production houses and pushed him to the big league. The film which has Prem Nazir as lead shows Jayan only as a sidekick but he aced in it. (Photo | YouTube screen grab)
Jayan death anniversary: Here are 5 much-acclaimed movies of the action hero of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp