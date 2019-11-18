Home Business

Financial stress prompts Airtel, Vodafone Idea to hike tariffs from December 1

The tariff hikes come amidst a period of intense financial stress for telcos, with both Airtel and Vodafone Idea posting record losses during the second quarter.

Published: 18th November 2019 09:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2019 12:22 AM   |  A+A-

Vodafone, Airtel

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Jonathan Ananda
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Subscribers of Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea will have to shell out more for mobile plans come December 1, with both companies announcing on Monday that current prices are unviable and “suitable” tariff revisions will be made from next month. The exact quantum of tariff hikes will be disclosed later. 

“Mobile data charges in India are by far the cheapest in the world even as the demand for mobile data services continue to grow rapidly," said Vodafone Idea, going on to note that “the acute financial stress in the telecom sector has been acknowledged by all stakeholders”. 

ALSO READ | Explainer: What is AGR and why is it bogging down Vodafone and Airtel?

“We understand,” Airtel added in a separate statement, “that TRAI is likely to initiate a consultation for bringing rationality in pricing in the Indian mobile sector which has been operating at prices that have been eroding viability”. “The sector is highly capital intensive with fast changing tech cycles that require continuing investments. It is, therefore, extremely important that industry remains viable to support vision of Digital India," it observed. 

The tariff hikes come amidst a period of intense financial stress for telcos, with both Airtel and Vodafone Idea posting record losses during the second quarter. In the case of the latter, its Rs 50,922 crore net loss for Q2FY20 was the largest ever posted by an Indian company, while Airtel’s net loss came in at Rs 23,045 crore. 

The unprecedented magnitude of the losses were primarily due to huge provisioning requirements arising from the Supreme Court’s October 24 verdict on adjusted gross revenue (AGR). The day had seen the apex court side with the government’s stance that AGR, which is used to calculate spectrum usage charges and license fees owed by telcos to the exchequer, should include non-telecom revenues too. The SC also ordered around 15 defunct and active telcos to pay up a cumulative Rs 92,640 crore to the Department of Telecom (DoT) within three months. 

ALSO READ | Will Modi government save Vodafone and Airtel or let them go belly up?

Consequently, both Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea recognised mammoth charges toward the AGR liability, with the latter stating that unless some government relief is in the offing, it would not be able to continue as a going concern. 

While the AGR judgement is only the immediate trigger for the crisis, telecom companies have been facing a sharp reduction in overall tariffs ever since the entry of Reliance Jio in 2016 brought prices crashing down. According to TRAI, the previously lucrative mobile data segment saw average revenue per user (ARPU) crash from Rs 269 per GB in 2016 to just Rs 11.78 per GB in 2018, while overall mobile service ARPU has fallen from Rs 81.39 per month in 2017 to Rs 70.55 per month in 2018. 

“The current rates are non-viable and lead to extreme margin pressure. In fact, companies had already stopped cutting tariffs over the last two quarters. As for the announced hikes, Jio’s price points will still act as a mitigator to prevent any sharp increase since its plans are still substantially cheaper than its competitors',” said a senior industry consultant.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bharti Airtel vodafone idea
India Matters
Google picks IAF's mobile video game to compete for 'Best Game-2019'
JNU students try to get past a police barricade during a protest march towards Parliament demanding a total rollback of the hostel fee hike in New Delhi on Monday | Arun Kumar
Over half of JNU students can afford fee hike, show data
A still from Vijay-starrer 'Bigil'.
Vijay-starrer 'Bigil' is highest-grossing Tamil film in TN
Prakash Javadekar. (Photo | PTI)
Festive demand led to growth in passenger vehicle sales: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress president Sonia Gandhi pays respects at the memorial of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her 35th death anniversary in New Delhi on 31 October 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Indira Gandhi's birth anniversary celebrated with folk dance as Congress leaders pay tribute
JNU students protesting against hike in hostel fee. (Photo | EPS)
'Humko choone ki zaruzat nahi hai', screams girl during JNU protests
Gallery
As Tollywood film 'George Reddy', based on the life of Osmania University research scholar George Reddy, is all set to hit the screens, let us revisit the life of the forgotten leader.
The cult of George Reddy: Meet the forgotten leader
A picture showcasing water levels in Venice on November 17. Venetians are bracing for the prospect of another exceptional tide in a season that is setting new records. Officials are forecasting a 1.6 meter (5 feet, 2 inches) surge Sunday. That comes after
IN PICS: How Venetians are braving deadliest floods to hit the city in over 50 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp