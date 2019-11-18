Home Business

Soon, enjoy your holidays relaxing in Maldives-like water villas right here in India!

Around 125 rooms are likely to be built in Lakshwadeep and around 460 in the Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

Are you a big fan of the fancy water villas in the Maldives? Don't have the time or money to travel to your dream destination? Worry not! You can soon experience the luxury of the Maldivian water villas right here in India. 

In an effort to develop a high-value tourist destination in India, Niti Aayog has set up a Rs 1,500 crore water and land villa project in Lakshwadeep and Andaman & Nicobar Islands, the Economic Times reported. 

Not only that, the government's think-tank is planning to bring airports and seaplanes to these destinations. There are also plans to introduce helicopter services and floating jets to ensure smooth accessibility. 

“Bids have been invited for the seven coveted projects, which will be developed on a priority basis in public-private partnership mode… The idea is to make India a major tourist destination,” Economic Times quoted an official as saying.

It is said that about 125 rooms will be constructed in Minicoy island, Suheli island and Kadmat island in Lakshwadeep. Around 460 rooms will be constructed in Long island, Aves island, Smith island and Shaheed Dweep island in the Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

“The model concession agreement has been finalised. We hope to kickstart work on these projects in the current financial year itself,” the official said.

It is learnt that Niti Aayog has already obtained environmental approvals for all the projects. The contracts will be awarded to builders by the end of 2019.

  • nksa
    Finally Indian government woke up to the reality of tourism potential. Sleeping for decades on developing tourism infrastructure. Many great Temples and historical sites remain neglected.
    1 day ago reply
