India's first technical textile hackathon from November 22

By PTI

MUMBAI: India's first technical textile hackathon will be held here on Friday, with an aim to identify solutions to the critical challenges of sustainable urban living.

The hackathon aims to potentially build business models that can be funded, scaled, and taken at a global level.

It is expected to bring the country's top 10 technical textile start-ups under one roof, a statement issued by the organisers Messe Frankfurt India said.

While the manufacturing side will be represented by companies of speciality fibres, yarns, textiles, fabrics, products along with brands and traders, the entrepreneur side will cover SMEs, start-up ecosystems and accelerators.

The hackathon will take up topics centred around India's challenges of sustainability such as ocean littering, plastic recycling and waste disposal and drive concepts for start-ups to collaborate with industry stakeholders to develop focused solutions using technical textiles, the statement said.

"While the Techtextil India exhibition highlights innovations in the sector, the Techtextil NEXT Hackathon is a concerted effort to tackle today's urban living challenges with next-generation solutions.

The platform has the potential to present transformative ideas," Raj Manek, executive director and board member, Messe Frankfurt Asia Holdings said.

Technical textile is increasingly penetrating every aspect of our daily lives such as medical masks, car seats, trekking gears, specialised sport-wear etc.

