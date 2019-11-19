Home Business

Major reforms in last five years to boost investment climate to reach USD 5 trillion economy goal: Sitharaman

The finance minister was replying to questions in the Lok Sabha whether the government has analysed reasons for an economic slowdown in the country.

Published: 19th November 2019 10:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2019 10:01 AM   |  A+A-

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government has brought in major reforms to boost investment climate in the country for becoming a USD 5-trillion economy, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in Parliament on Monday.

"During the last five years, the government has implemented major reforms to build the investment climate in the country for becoming a US 5 trillion-dollar economy. Introduction of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) in 2016 is a significant step towards cleaning and strengthening the financial system of the country," she said in the Lok Sabha.

The finance minister was replying to questions in the Lok Sabha whether the government has analysed reasons for an economic slowdown in the country; analysis of the impact of GST and if any study has been conducted on the impact of the implementation of the foreign trade agreement.

Sitharaman said India's gross domestic product (GDP) growth during 2014-19 averaged 7.5 per cent, which was the highest among G-20 countries.

The IMF's World Economic Outlook (WEO) of October projects a significant slowdown in world output and trade in 2019.

Yet, India, despite some recent deceleration of GDP growth, is still projected by WEO to grow at the fastest rate in 2019-20 among G-20 countries, she said.

Sitharaman said the government has been taking several measures to address moderate level of fixed investment rate in the economy, plateauing of private consumption rate and a modest export performance, with a view to increasing the GDP growth of the country.

"One of the objectives of the goods and services tax (GST) is to make India a common market with a view to sustaining a high level of GDP growth in the country. Further, in the World Bank's Ease of Doing Business 2020 Report, India's ranking improved by 14 positions to 63 in 2019 from 77 in 2018 after GST was implemented in 2017," the minister said.

The minister said the government publishes the Economic Survey on an annual basis analysing various aspects of the economy including trade agreements and state of the economy.

"The government has also been engaging with various stakeholders to understand their concerns and taking appropriate measures for the economy," she said.

Among others, the Make in India programme is a major initiative towards increasing the indigenous capacity of the country to produce world-class goods and services.

The minister said the continuous liberalisation has resulted in the record and unprecedented inflows of foreign direct investment into the country.

"And all along government has kept inflation low, fiscal spending disciplined and current account deficit manageable to ensure macroeconomic stability so necessary to sustaining a healthy investment climate in the country. More recently, the government has cut corporate tax rate from 30 per cent to 22 per cent to boost investment activity in the country," Sitharaman added.

The corporate tax rate has been cut to 15 per cent, which is among the lowest in the world, for new domestic manufacturing companies.

This complements a cut in the repo rate by 135 basis points during 2019 by the Reserve Bank of India and mandating banks to link their lending rates with external benchmarks for reducing the cost of capital for investors.

The government has also extended the PM Kisan scheme to include all farmers, to boost rural consumption, the minister said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nirmala Sitharaman Indian Economy
India Matters
Google picks IAF's mobile video game to compete for 'Best Game-2019'
JNU students try to get past a police barricade during a protest march towards Parliament demanding a total rollback of the hostel fee hike in New Delhi on Monday | Arun Kumar
Over half of JNU students can afford fee hike, show data
A still from Vijay-starrer 'Bigil'.
Vijay-starrer 'Bigil' is highest-grossing Tamil film in TN
Prakash Javadekar. (Photo | PTI)
Festive demand led to growth in passenger vehicle sales: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress president Sonia Gandhi pays respects at the memorial of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her 35th death anniversary in New Delhi on 31 October 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Indira Gandhi's birth anniversary celebrated with folk dance as Congress leaders pay tribute
JNU students protesting against hike in hostel fee. (Photo | EPS)
'Humko choone ki zaruzat nahi hai', screams girl during JNU protests
Gallery
As Tollywood film 'George Reddy', based on the life of Osmania University research scholar George Reddy, is all set to hit the screens, let us revisit the life of the forgotten leader.
The cult of George Reddy: Meet the forgotten leader
A picture showcasing water levels in Venice on November 17. Venetians are bracing for the prospect of another exceptional tide in a season that is setting new records. Officials are forecasting a 1.6 meter (5 feet, 2 inches) surge Sunday. That comes after
IN PICS: How Venetians are braving deadliest floods to hit the city in over 50 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp