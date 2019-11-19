Home Business

No intention to revise fiscal deficit target: Government

The real GDP growth slowed to an over six-year low of 5 per cent in the first quarter of the current financial year.

Anurag Thakur

Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government on Tuesday categorically stated that it does not intend to revise its fiscal deficit target of 3.3 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) for the current financial year notwithstanding the slowdown in economic activities.

"No sir," Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur said in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha to a query if the government intends to revise fiscal deficit in view of the economic slowdown The minister further said expenditure of various ministries and departments of the government is as per the estimates approved by Parliament.

In the first half of the financial year, 53.4 per cent of Budget Estimates was spent by various ministries and departments.

Thakur also listed out the steps taken by the government to boost economic activities. The real GDP growth slowed to an over six-year low of 5 per cent in the first quarter of the current financial year.

Replying to another question, Singh said non-performing assets of banks, after reaching a peak of Rs 10,36,187 crore as on March 31, 2018, have declined Rs 97,996 crore to Rs 9,38,191 crore as on June 30, 2019.

Banks have also "effected record recovery" of Rs 4,27,115 crore over the last four financial years and the first quarter of the current financial year, including the recovery of Rs 1,56,702 crore during the financial year 2018-19.

