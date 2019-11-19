Tata Motors to supply 500 EVs to Lithium Urban Tech

By Express News Service

Tata Motors Limited (TML) on Monday signed an agreement with electric vehicle fleet operator Lithium Urban Technologies Pvt Ltd to supply 500 electric cars.

According to the contract, Tata Motor will supply 400 units of electric Tigor sedan, with an extended range of 213 km, to be supplied by FY20 and deployed across India.

This partnership plans to additionally induct 100 electric vehicles, which would include cars to be launched in the near future, like Nexon EV for corporate leadership transport services.

Shailesh Chandra, EV business head, TML. said, “This is not just the most significant milestone for Tata Motors’ E-Mobility business, but also a big turning point in the EV market, which is now likely to see fleets electrify faster than ever before”.