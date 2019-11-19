Home Business

The magic of brand names: From Mercedes to Rolls-Royce

The World War II Willy’s Jeep originally had no name and was simply called GP for General Purpose, but this was soon spelled as Jeep, making an excellent brand name.

Published: 19th November 2019 09:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2019 09:20 AM   |  A+A-

Mercedes-Benz

Representational image (Photo |Mercedes-Benz.com)

By Express News Service

Shakespeare famously said, “A rose by any name would smell as sweet”. But, if the iconic car called Jaguar had been named Nano it would not have been the same.

A good brand name adds enormous character to any product. When George Eastman set up the once world’s largest photographic product company, he knew that Eastman was not a good brand name and had a contest to create a new one.

He specified that it should not have more than two or three syllables and have a hard consonant at the beginning and end to make it memorable. The winning name Kodak meant nothing, but was easy to remember and was unique.

The World War II Willy’s Jeep originally had no name and was simply called GP for General Purpose, but this was soon spelt as Jeep, making an excellent brand name.

Henry Fredrick Royce was actually a poor, uneducated orphaned boy but the surname Royce has a royal ring to it to make it very suitable for the classy Rolls Royce.

Mercedes Benz had been named after Mercedes, the daughter of an Austrian entrepreneur, in 1901. It became an elegant name for very elegant cars, but quickly became an unsuitable name for any young lady.  

Murad Ali Baig
Senior automobile analyst 

The names of many cars evolved to acquire strong personalities. Morris Garages was an unsuitable brand name for a sporty open-top roadster, but the letters MG made it a very good brand.

General Motors was also an unsuitable name, so a sub-brand like Chevrolet was much more acceptable.

The prestige car of their American rival Chrysler had been named Imperial.

It was a great car, but adjectives make poor brand names as one cannot be possessive about an adjective. You can like your Chevrolet but how can you be possessive about your Imperial?   

Many automakers, however, liked the feelings associated with adjectives to loosely link them with their cars.

Thus, the Toyota Qualis faintly suggested quality just as Innova suggested innovation and Fortuner suggested good fortune.

Hyundai’s Creta is, however, a very strange brand name as it does not convey the SUV’s power or performance and faintly suggests some sort of creature.

Maruti Suzuki has quite memorable names like Alto, Wagon R, Ecco, Gypsy and Swift. Its odd spelling of DZire made a noun out of an adjective, but its Ciaz suggests very little in pride or performance. 

Some vehicles of Mahindra & Mahindra have conventional brand names like Bolero, Xylo or Scorpio but many of the new ones only have alphabets like KUV100, TUV 300, XUV 500 and XUV 300, but they also have more conventional new ones like Alturas and Marazzo.

The elegant cars in the luxury range, however, have the most inelegant names.

Audi has the A3, A4, A5, A6, A8, Q3, Q5, Q7 and R8. BMW has the 3-series, 5-series, 6-series, 7-series, i8, X1, X3, X5 and X6.

Mercedes-Benz has A-Classe, B-Classe, C-Classe, E-Classe, GLE-Classe, etc. and Volvo has the S60, S90, V40, V90, XC40, XC60 and XC90.

There are however some good conventional names that survive like the Bentley Continental, Ferrari Portofino, Ford Mustang, Jeep Compass, Mitsubishi Pagero, Nissan Sunny, Porsche Boxter, Rolls Royce Phantom, Skoda Octavia and Tata Safari. Some company names like Ferrari, Jaguar, Mesarati and Porsche are so iconic that the names of their models seem rather faded by comparison. 

Thus it is clear that the fragrant world of cars and bikes we so love have many more dimensions than the scent of a common rose.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Automobile branding Auto branding Brand management automobiles
India Matters
Google picks IAF's mobile video game to compete for 'Best Game-2019'
JNU students try to get past a police barricade during a protest march towards Parliament demanding a total rollback of the hostel fee hike in New Delhi on Monday | Arun Kumar
Over half of JNU students can afford fee hike, show data
A still from Vijay-starrer 'Bigil'.
Vijay-starrer 'Bigil' is highest-grossing Tamil film in TN
Prakash Javadekar. (Photo | PTI)
Festive demand led to growth in passenger vehicle sales: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress president Sonia Gandhi pays respects at the memorial of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her 35th death anniversary in New Delhi on 31 October 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Indira Gandhi's birth anniversary celebrated with folk dance as Congress leaders pay tribute
JNU students protesting against hike in hostel fee. (Photo | EPS)
'Humko choone ki zaruzat nahi hai', screams girl during JNU protests
Gallery
As Tollywood film 'George Reddy', based on the life of Osmania University research scholar George Reddy, is all set to hit the screens, let us revisit the life of the forgotten leader.
The cult of George Reddy: Meet the forgotten leader
A picture showcasing water levels in Venice on November 17. Venetians are bracing for the prospect of another exceptional tide in a season that is setting new records. Officials are forecasting a 1.6 meter (5 feet, 2 inches) surge Sunday. That comes after
IN PICS: How Venetians are braving deadliest floods to hit the city in over 50 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp