Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel shares zoom up to 30 per cent on price hike announcement

First, Vodafone Idea in a statement announced plans to raise tariffs for the first time in three years only to be followed by a similarly worded statement minutes later from Airtel.

Published: 19th November 2019 12:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2019 01:32 PM   |  A+A-

Vodafone, Airtel

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Shares of Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel on Tuesday jumped up to 30 per cent on Tuesday after both the companies announced a hike in the mobile phone call and data charges from December.

Vodafone Idea zoomed 29.75 per cent to Rs 5.80 on the BSE. Bharti Airtel jumped 6.31 per cent to Rs 435 - its 52-week high.

Faced with intense competition and unprecedented statutory dues, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea on Monday announced a hike in the mobile phone call and data charges from December saying the increase was warranted for the viability of their business.

ALSO READ: What is AGR and why is it bogging down Vodafone and Airtel?

First, Vodafone Idea in a statement announced plans to raise tariffs for the first time in three years only to be followed by a similarly worded statement minutes later from Airtel.

The two did not quantify the increase in rates but said that the hike will be effective beginning next month.

"To ensure that its customers continue to enjoy world-class digital experiences, Vodafone Idea will suitably increase the prices of its tariffs effective December 1, 2019," Vodafone Idea said.

The telecom sector is highly capital intensive with fast-changing technology cycles that require continuing investments, Bharti Airtel said.

ALSO READ: From bad to worse? Analysts fear Vodafone-Idea's dues to government could rise steeply

"It is, therefore, extremely important that the industry remains viable to support the vision of Digital India. Accordingly, Airtel will appropriately increase price offerings in the month beginning December," it added.

