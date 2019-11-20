Home Business

95 per cent of Bengalureans open to taking loans: Study

40% of the people in Bengaluru were willing to take a loan to buy things for which they don’t have adequate money.

Published: 20th November 2019 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2019 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

rupee, money

Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | Sindhu Chandrasekaran)

By Bismah Malik
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In an interesting find by a recent survey, Bengaluru tops the list of Indian cities where residents are interested in borrowing money, with almost 95 per cent of the city’s residents open to taking loans.

The survey by research agency Absolutdata, which was commissioned by the Home Credit India, a non-banking financial corporation, also showed that 40 per cent of the people in Bengaluru were willing to take a loan to buy things for which they don’t have adequate money.

The survey, which was carried out across 12 cities and 2,571 respondents, found that 39 per cent of the respondents in Bengaluru were willing to apply for loans to upgrade their lifestyles.

The other cities, where people were open to taking loans to buy things they couldn’t afford otherwise, were Jaipur (47 per cent) followed by Chandigarh (46 per cent), Lucknow (43 per cent) and Ahmedabad (42 per cent), according to the report. 

Among other reasons for people taking loans included avoiding huge payments in one go in case of unplanned expenses or mismanagement of expenses. 

“Bengaluru is an important market for us, and a whopping 95 per cent figure shows how the market has evolved over the last decade. As a firm propagating responsible borrowing, we are committed to enhancing the quality of life through our financial products and services for existing and prospective customers. The survey is yet another attempt to understand our customers so that we can customise our product offerings according to their needs and desires. We continue to build on the collective market intelligence coupled with our proprietary methods and technologies to evaluate all borrowers,” said Marko Carevic, chief marketing and customer experience officer, Home Credit India.

Although a majority of the Indians seemed to be in affirmation with borrowing money from various financial institutions, 48 per cent of those who resisted the idea described that the documentation hassles prevented them from applying for loans.

The second reason for loan aversion, as revealed by 38 per cent of respondents, was the apprehensions on not being approved for the loan or a feeling that having a loan was stressful.

Around 31 per cent of the people expressed fear of not being able to repay, fear of repercussions in case of default and their employer providing advance salary, as reasons to avoid taking loans, the survey stated.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
bengaluru loans Money lending Bengalureans
India Matters
First of its kind Robot CYBIRA cyber security interactive robotic agent to receive complaints launched as a pilot project at Maharanipeta police station limits in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | Express)
In a first, robocop to receive complaints from public in Vizag
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Assam govt makes sanitary napkins mandatory in factories, industries
25% jump in MGNREGA employment as rural folks line up for jobs
The medical team with Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami in Chennai on Tuesday
Chennai girl donates part of liver to save father

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav (File Photo | PTI)
'Had BJP worked properly, farmer suicides wouldn't have gone up in Maha': SP leader Akhilesh Yadav
JNU students and their leaders who got injuries in Monday's police lathicharge shout slogans during a press conference at the university campus in New Delhi Tuesday Nov 19 2019. (Photo | PTI)
'PM must step down for how he treated us' cries visually-challenged JNU student
Gallery
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
As Tollywood film 'George Reddy', based on the life of Osmania University research scholar George Reddy, is all set to hit the screens, let us revisit the life of the forgotten leader.
The cult of George Reddy: Meet the forgotten leader
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp