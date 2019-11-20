Amid rising air pollution, Blue Star launches room ACs with in-built air purifiers

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Amidst rising level of air pollution in the national capital, air conditioning major Blue Star on Wednesday announced the launch of a room air conditioner (AC) with an in-built air purifier.

Besides powerful cooling during summers, the inverter AC with in-built air purifier also simultaneously purifies indoor air. It has the capability to function as a standalone air purifier during winters, it said.

"Powered by the unique contact microbiocidal anti PM 2.5 technology, this AC is proven to remove harmful pollutant particulate matters such as PM 2.5 with reduced efficacy of 99.39 per cent," the company said in a filing to BSE. Meanwhile, air pollution in Delhi and NCR also dominated proceedings in Parliament on Tuesday.

Members cutting across party lines demanded in the Lok Sabha integrated action by the government to deal with air pollution while stressing that it was wrong to blame farmers alone for deteriorating air quality in Delhi.