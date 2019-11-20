Home Business

Highway projects worth Rs 15 lakh crore ready to be offered in next 5 years: VK Singh

Regarding the slowdown in the economy, the Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways V K Singh said, it is a 'temporary phase'.

Published: 20th November 2019 02:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2019 02:49 PM   |  A+A-

22 ‘Green Expressways’ have been planned across the country, with the highways ministry set to hold roadshows around the world to attract foreign investment.

For representational purpose only. (File photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Union Minister V K Singh on Wednesday said infrastructure sector could play a mega role in bolstering the economy and the government is ready with a basket of highway projects worth Rs 15 lakh crore to be offered in next five years.

He said infrastructure encompasses areas that can generate huge employment and kick off economic progress.

Regarding the slowdown in the economy, the Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways V K Singh said, it is a "temporary phase".

He noted that "the sector that is going to make a difference in ensuring that the recovery is fast and the recovery is big is the infrastructure sector - whether it is railways, whether it is road, whether it is airports or whether it is communication".

Addressing 'Infra Awards 2019' by Dun and Bradstreet India (D&B India), a provider of global business information, Singh said infrastructure encompasses areas which bolster the economy, generate employment and kick-off growth.

"We have a basket of approximately Rs 15 lakh crore projects which have to be given out in these 5 years that are coming up. These include economic corridors, port connectivity, connecting important places, SEZs and tourists places," he said.

He further noted that the role of infrastructure in reviving economic growth could be understood from the fact that this was the sector which pulled out the US from the great depression in 1930s.

He said with the government's focus on infrastructure, it was possible to achieve the USD 5 trillion economy target.

Project award winners on the occasion included HCC for Bogibeel rail-cum-road project and Larsen & Toubro for Nagpur Smart City Solutions Project.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
VK Singh Union Minister Economy Economic growth
India Matters
Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy (File Photo | PTI)
No proposal for one nation, one language, govt tells Parliament
Khushi Angolkar and Remnika Yadav (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Two Karnataka students develop fertiliser from human hair
Representational Image
Moms from foreign countries to study family values in India
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Currency shower from 6th floor of Kolkata office as DRI conducts raid

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Did you know, Bangalore hosts a 'Groundnut Fair'?
Concert in the dark: Anil Srinivasan's treat for music lovers in Coimbatore
Gallery
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp