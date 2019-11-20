Home Business

Rupee slips 9 paise to 71.80 against USD in early trade

Forex traders said the decline in the domestic unit was largely in tandem with other Asian currencies after US President Donald Trump said China tariffs will go 'even higher' without a deal.

Published: 20th November 2019 10:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2019 10:33 AM   |  A+A-

Money, Rupee, notes, Rs, 500, 1000, 50, rupee notes

For representational purposes. . (Photo | Sindhu Chandrasekaran)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The rupee opened on a weak note and fell 9 paise to 71.80 against the US dollar in opening trade on Wednesday as US-China trade deal concerns weighed on the investor community.

Forex traders said the decline in the domestic unit was largely in tandem with other Asian currencies after US President Donald Trump said China tariffs will go 'even higher' without a deal.

"If we don't make a deal with China, I'll just raise the tariffs even higher," he told reporters at the White House.

Moreover, sustained foreign fund outflows and strengthening of the American currency vis-a-vis other currencies overseas dragged down the local unit.

However, positive opening in domestic equities and easing crude oil prices supported the domestic unit.

The rupee opened weak at 71.80 at the interbank forex market, down 9 paise over its last close.

The rupee had settled at 71.71 against the US dollar on Tuesday.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, eased 0.15 per cent to USD 60.82 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital markets, pulling out Rs 915.37 crore on Tuesday, as per provisional data.

On the domestic market front, benchmark indices Sensex was trading 172.52 points higher at 40,642.22 and Nifty was up 45.85 points at 11,985.95.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose by 0.03 per cent to 97.88.

The 10-year government bond yield was at 6.47 per cent in morning trade.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
First of its kind Robot CYBIRA cyber security interactive robotic agent to receive complaints launched as a pilot project at Maharanipeta police station limits in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | Express)
In a first, robocop to receive complaints from public in Vizag
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Assam govt makes sanitary napkins mandatory in factories, industries
25% jump in MGNREGA employment as rural folks line up for jobs
The medical team with Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami in Chennai on Tuesday
Chennai girl donates part of liver to save father

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav (File Photo | PTI)
'Had BJP worked properly, farmer suicides wouldn't have gone up in Maha': SP leader Akhilesh Yadav
JNU students and their leaders who got injuries in Monday's police lathicharge shout slogans during a press conference at the university campus in New Delhi Tuesday Nov 19 2019. (Photo | PTI)
'PM must step down for how he treated us' cries visually-challenged JNU student
Gallery
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
As Tollywood film 'George Reddy', based on the life of Osmania University research scholar George Reddy, is all set to hit the screens, let us revisit the life of the forgotten leader.
The cult of George Reddy: Meet the forgotten leader
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp