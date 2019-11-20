Home Business

Will revive BSNL and make it profitable: Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad in LS

Last month, the government approved a Rs 69,000 crore revival package for BSNL and MTNL that included merging the two loss-making firms.

Published: 20th November 2019 07:41 PM

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Winter Session of Parliament in New Delhi Wednesday Nov. 20 2019.

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Winter Session of Parliament in New Delhi Wednesday Nov. 20 2019. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Wednesday assured the Lok Sabha that state-owned telecom player BSNL is going to be revived soon.

While BSNL is reporting losses since 2010, another telecom PSU MTNL has been in the red in nine of the past 10 years.

The total debt on the two firms is around Rs 40,000 crore.

"We are going to revive BSNL and make it profitable," he told the Lower House during the Question Hour.

Last month, the government approved a Rs 69,000 crore revival package for BSNL and MTNL that included merging the two loss-making firms, monetising their assets and giving VRS to employees so that the combined entity turns profitable in two years.

The package includes infusion of Rs 20,140 crore for purchase of 4G spectrum and Rs 3,674 crore for GST to be paid on spectrum allocation.

Other components of the package are the companies raising Rs 15,000 crore in debt on the sovereign guarantee and the government funding Rs 17,160 crore voluntary retirement scheme (VRS) and another Rs 12,768 crore towards retirement liability.

Assets worth Rs 37,500 crore are expected to be monetised in the next three years.

The debt-ridden companies have been demanding spectrum to start 4G services to remain competitive in the market.

