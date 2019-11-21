Home Business

BSNL 'number portability' positive so far in FY20; more users joining network than leaving: Prasad

The telecom corporation has also decided to implement various austerity measures which include reducing expenditure for different outsourcing works, in view of its poor financial position.

Published: 21st November 2019 04:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2019 04:53 PM   |  A+A-

BSNL

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd. (Photo | R Satish Babu)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: State-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) has said that the number of customers moving into its network is higher than those leaving it, making its mobile number portability (MNP) positive during 2019-20 so far, Parliament was informed on Thursday.

The number of port-ins stood at 53.64 lakh, against 28.27 lakh port outs in 2018-19, and thereafter the numbers cumulative up to October 2019 was 2.04 crore (port-ins) against 1.80 crore (port-outs).

"BSNL has informed that number of customers ported in to BSNL is higher than the ported-out customer of BSNL. BSNL's MNP is positive during 2019-20 (till October, 2019)," Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha.

The number of mobile connections of BSNL stood at 11.64 crore as on August 31. In a separate reply, the minister said that with the Cabinet approving the revival plan for BSNL and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (MTNL) last month, it is expected that both the companies will turn around in future.

To another question on whether the government has any plan of going for any disinvestment of these telecom companies in near future, the minister said, "At present, there is no proposal for disinvestment of BSNL and MTNL."

The Cabinet on October 23 had approved the revival plan for Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) which includes in-principle approval for merger of both the companies.

Since MTNL is operating in metros of Delhi and Mumbai and BSNL operates in the rest of India, it is expected that the merger will help in pan-India footprint and synergy in operations.

The revival plan approved by the Cabinet also includes measures to reduce staff cost through a voluntary retirement scheme (VRS) for employees of age 50 years and above, administrative allotment of spectrum for 4G services, debt restructuring by raising of sovereign guarantee bonds and monetisation of their assets.

The telecom corporation has also decided to implement various austerity measures which include reducing expenditure for different outsourcing works, in view of its poor financial position.

"However, due to severe financial constraints, delay in payment to contractors by BSNL/MTNL has occurred in recent months.

All efforts are being made by BSNL and MTNL to overcome the situation to meet the immediate necessary expenditure including payment of bills of contractors for making payment of wages/arrears to contract casual workers," Prasad said in another reply. BSNL has been reporting losses since 2010.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BSNL MNP telecom
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(L)The crack on the floor of the classroom at Govt Sarvajana Higher Secondary School in Wayanad, (R) Class 5 student Shehla Sherin who died of snake bite.
Snakebite and lack of timely medical care takes life of schoolgirl in Kerala's Wayanad
Did you know, Bangalore hosts a 'Groundnut Fair'?
Gallery
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp