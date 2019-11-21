Home Business

OPPO set for first-ever ColorOS 7 launch in India on November 26

Chinese smartphone manufacturer OPPO is all set to unveil its all-new operating system (OS), ColorOS 7, in India on November 26.

Published: 21st November 2019 10:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2019 10:55 AM   |  A+A-

Oppo mobile phone

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chinese smartphone manufacturer OPPO is all set to unveil its all-new operating 
system (OS), ColorOS 7, in India on November 26. This is the first time the smartphone-maker has planned a launch for the Android-based OS outside China.

On November 17, Brian Shen, vice president and president of global marketing, OPPO, took to Twitter to boast about the ‘awesome’ live wallpapers on ColorOS 7. He dropped a clue about the global launch with an 18-second video displaying live wallpapers of Jaipur’s Hawa Mahal. As an OS with over 300 million users worldwide, ColorOS is being used in multiple languages — 72 in total, including English, Hindi, Marathi, Bangla, Thai, Indonesian, and more. 

One of the top five brands, OPPO, began its software development at its Hyderabad R&D centre in December 2018 starting from the ColorOS 6. 

With the launch of ColorOS 7 in India, the company said it expects to roll out more customised features for Indian consumers with the new OS and future upgrades. 

Separately, the smartphone manufacturer, which registered 11.8 per cent market share in the third quarter (Q3) in the country, is also looking for a suitable time to introduce 5G products in the Indian market.
Last month, it unveiled plans to launch a dual-mode 5G smartphone. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Oppo mobile phone ColorOS 7
India Matters
Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy (File Photo | PTI)
No proposal for one nation, one language, govt tells Parliament
Khushi Angolkar and Remnika Yadav (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Two Karnataka students develop fertiliser from human hair
Representational Image
Moms from foreign countries to study family values in India
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Currency shower from 6th floor of Kolkata office as DRI conducts raid

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Did you know, Bangalore hosts a 'Groundnut Fair'?
Concert in the dark: Anil Srinivasan's treat for music lovers in Coimbatore
Gallery
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp