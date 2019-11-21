Home Business

Will not invest in Andhra Pradesh: Dubai's Lulu after YSRCP government revoked land allotment 

The company reconfirmed that its investments in upcoming projects in the other states - Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Kerala - will go ahead as per schedule.

Published: 21st November 2019 02:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2019 02:56 PM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VISHAKAPATNAM: Following the cancellation of land allotment given to UAE based Lulu group by the previous State government, for building a convention centre on beach road here, the group had decided not to invest in any new projects in Andhra Pradesh henceforth.

“Our Group which is based in the Gulf had decided to invest Rs 2,200 crores in Andhra Pradesh to build an international convention centre, shopping mall and a five-star hotel project to provide global exposure to Visakhapatnam as a convention and shopping hub. Apart from this, the proposed mix-use project was expected to provide employment to over 7,000 local youth,'' Lulu Group director for India Ananth Ram said in a statement.

Ram said they had participated in a transparent bidding process and were awarded the land on lease for the project. He said ''though we have incurred huge expenses towards initial project development costs such as appointing internationally renowned consultants and designing the project by world-class architects, we agree to the decision of the new government of Andhra Pradesh to revoke the land allotment for the project.''

''Given the current scenario, we have decided not to invest in any new projects in the State of Andhra Pradesh.''

At the same time, the company reconfirmed that its investments in upcoming projects in the other states - Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Kerala - will go ahead as per schedule.

Foundation stone for the project was laid in February 2018, after the then government allocated 13 acres to the group to build the convention centre in the city.

However, the State cabinet of YSRC government which met on October 30 this year cancelled the land allocation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
YSRCP Lulu Group UAE Andhra Pradesh
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(L)The crack on the floor of the classroom at Govt Sarvajana Higher Secondary School in Wayanad, (R) Class 5 student Shehla Sherin who died of snake bite.
Snakebite and lack of timely medical care takes life of schoolgirl in Kerala's Wayanad
Did you know, Bangalore hosts a 'Groundnut Fair'?
Gallery
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp