Audi unveils its most powerful SUV coupe RS Q8

Arshad Khan By

Express News Service

German carmaker Audi has unveiled its most powerful SUV coupe ever — the new 600hp RS Q8. The SUV, developed by the carmaker performance arm — Audi Sport GmbH, is powered by a 4.0-litre V8 engine and sits on the top of Q model line-up.

The new Audi RS Q8 will arrive at dealerships in Germany and other European countries in the first quarter of 2020. Prices in Germany for the SUV coupe start at 127,000 Euros.

When launched, the UV will rival BMW X6M and Lamborghini Urus.

“For the first time in the 25-year history of Audi RS models, we are putting a large SUV coupe with the genes of a true high-performance sports car on the road,” said Oliver Hoffmann, MD, Audi Sport GmbH.

“With its biturbo V8 gasoline engine, the Audi RS Q8 is the prestigious spearhead of the RS model family.

The turbocharged gasoline engine with direct injection accelerates the large SUV coupe from 0 to 100 km/h (62.0 mph) in 3.8 seconds and to 200 km/h (124.3 mph) in 13.7 seconds. The 250 km/h (155.3 mph) top speed is electronically governed.

With the optional dynamic package, top speed is 305 km/h (189.5 mph).

The vehicle’s biturbo V8 powerplant is boosted by a 48V mild-hybrid starter-generator to offer 600hp and 800Nm of torque.

Power is delivered to all four wheels by an 8-speed automatic gearbox and a mechanical centre differential able to distribute power as needed.

RS Q8 appears different and sportier from the regular Q8. The SUV sports octagonal Singleframe, the RS-specific radiator grille in high gloss black and the gloss black RS honeycomb grille.

The new Audi RS Q8 is available in nine colours: one solid paint finish and eight metallic or pearl effect shades.