Home Business

Software Technology Park of India sets up first BPO centre after 16 years in Rourkela

The facility has been set up under India BPO Promotion Scheme with an aim of providing IT jobs to local youths of small cities.

Published: 22nd November 2019 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2019 05:59 AM   |  A+A-

Software Technology Park of India

Software Technology Park of India

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Software Technology Park of India (STPI), Rourkela on Thursday launched its first Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) centre in Steel City.

The BPO centre, which came 16 years after establishment of STPI, Rourkela, was inaugurated by STPI DG Omkar Rai. STPI sources said 26 jobs have been provided by the BPO centre which deals in Banking, Security, Financial, Insurance (BSFI) sector and it would soon be expanded to 100 recruitments.

The facility has been set up under India BPO Promotion Scheme with an aim of providing IT jobs to local youths of small cities. Rai said the STPI has plans to set up a Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Rourkela in collaborative model for which a Detailed Project Report will be prepared soon.

The proposed CoE, which will deal with cyber crime, data analytics, Internet of Things, gaming technology and data science would among other things promote research in emerging computer technologies and innovation and boost Intellectual Property Rights to create an eco-system for start-up business.

The collaborative model would involve prominent technical educational institutions, with National Institute of Technology-Rourkela as academic partners and also include industry and other key stake holders.

Rai said the Central Government is focused on transforming India from an IT service sector to IT product development sector. He said STPI is working on the Government policy and laying emphasis on promotion of software product development.

Incidentally, despite huge potential in IT sector, STPI here continues to struggle for growth due to the neglect by the Central and the State governments. It has been reduced to a sub-centre of STPI, Bhubaneswar as stated in the latter’s portal.  The STPI, Bhubaneswar website claims the Rourkela centre has seven IT companies operating from its campus.

However, STPI, Rourkela sources said nine IT and IT Enabled Service (ITES) units are functioning from the campus while two other registered IT units are operating from outside. Only three IT companies have managed to get export orders of `4-5 crore annually on their own. With the land now transferred to STPI, Rourkela, it is hoping to set up an IT tower in future to accommodate entrepreneurs.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Software Technology Park of India Rourkela BPO
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(L)The crack on the floor of the classroom at Govt Sarvajana Higher Secondary School in Wayanad, (R) Class 5 student Shehla Sherin who died of snake bite.
Snakebite and lack of timely medical care takes life of schoolgirl in Kerala's Wayanad
Did you know, Bangalore hosts a 'Groundnut Fair'?
Gallery
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp