Home Business

Better show: Black Friday sales likely to touch Rs 300 crore

The Black Friday sales in India over the past three years have seen a 10-15 times growth with some global as well as homegrown premium brands offering discounts.

Published: 24th November 2019 07:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2019 07:47 AM   |  A+A-

The Black Friday sales in India over the past three years have seen a 10-15 times growth with some global as well as homegrown premium brands offering discounts.

The Black Friday sales in India over the past three years have seen a 10-15 times growth with some global as well as homegrown premium brands offering discounts.

By Bismah Malik
Express News Service

BANGALORE: If you think that festival sales ended in India, hold your horses because it isn’t over yet. The upcoming Black Friday sales, which start from November 29, (Friday following Thanksgiving Day), have kept a lot of high-end brands, retailers as well as customers in India on the hook. Analysts predict that Black Friday sales this year could touch a record Rs 300 crore.

The sales period inspired by the American pop culture is usually awaited by high- earning individuals as well as millennials in the country waiting for global brands to offer deep discounts. The Black Friday sales in India over the past three years have seen a 10-15 times growth with some global as well as homegrown premium brands offering new products, discounts and other services to consumers. 

While country’s largest e-tailer Amazon India has started a practice of opening its US-based platform for Indian customers during the mega sales season, there are other platforms such as Nyka who have Indianised the Black Friday sales. Nyka, a leading e-commerce platform in beauty and personal hygiene, has come up with the desi version of Black Friday called Pink Friday to cater to target customers in India. Many e-tailers have even tied-up with brick and mortar stores and initiated their on-ground activation programmes to drive their sales. 

Global brands such as Bvlgari, Bentley, Jaguar, Nautica, Police, Faces Canada, Guerlain Makeup, Lottie London have partnered with e-commerce platforms in India to offer discounts as much as 70-80%. There are desi brands too fast catching with Black Friday sales fever, especially in FMCG, beauty and personal care segments.

Market researchers say the Black Friday sales in India have become a trend of late, especially among the millennials, the people in the high and disposable income bracket as well as those who travel widely. “So while Diwali, Dhanteras sales are usually for electronics, mobile phones, furniture segments, sales such as Black Friday get traction from brand loyalists who wish to purchase premium fragrances, makeup, grooming products and even wearables,” Swagata Sarangi, co-founder and CEO, Smytten, an online platform which will have a third edition of Black Friday sales, said.

He added that Smytten has this time around tie-up with global perfume and even Indian beauty brands who are introducing new ranges this time. “We have customers writing to us enquiring about various sales/discounts that will be offered by the brands, which means the concept is getting a lot of traction in the country,” Sarangi said.

Smytten has also engaged with customers seeking to help them try different brands under-sampling experience. Customers will need to pay a minimal amount to try a specific product from any brand which, according to Sarangi, will reduce early barrier to enter premium/ luxury market in India. 

“Smytten has more than 500 brand partners offering 2000 products across categories and deliver more than 10 million samples per year at the consumer’s doorstep,” Sarangi added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Black Friday Black Friday sales
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU row: Hundreds of students march to make education affordable to all
Hyderabad: Car falls off from biodiversity flyover, one killed and 8 injured
Gallery
In the ongoing second Test match against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli surpassed former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting by slamming his 20th hundred as Test skipper. Let us take a look at the top 12 Test captains to slam most number of centuries. (Photo | Agenc
Virat Kohli to Steve Smith: Top 12 cricketers to have scored most centuries as Test skipper
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp