Home Business

Sharp investors withdrew from buying BSIV vehicles

Nirmala Sitharaman said that during the period 2007 to 2013, the non- performing assets did multiply and become a burden on the books of banks.

Published: 24th November 2019 07:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2019 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)

By Binita Jaiswal
Express News Service

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said Indian consumers are sharp and they withdrew from buying BSIV vehicles in advance to make their purchase lasts longer in the wake of new BSVI norms that affected the automobile sector.  

Delivering the G Ramachandran memorial lecture here, an event organised by the Southern India Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the minister said Indian investors are much more sharp.

“Vehicles have a span of 15 years and to ensure that their purchase lasts longer, the consumers withdrew from investing in BSIV vehicles and probably are waiting for the BSVI vehicles. I don’t know what is the fact but due to this, the automobile industry ended up having a huge inventory of BSIV vehicles. 

“We are aware of the problems the auto industry is facing. The government is receptive and measures are being taken to deal with the challenges that the industry is facing,” she said. She stressed banks need to strengthen their mechanisms for assessing the quality of assets.

The minister said that during the period 2007 to 2013, the non- performing assets did multiply and become a burden on the books of banks. Many banks have recovered out of it. But they have to work on to assess their risk and how best they can rate a property or asset quality so that their functioning is smooth.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BSIV vehicles  BSVI vehicles 
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU row: Hundreds of students march to make education affordable to all
Hyderabad: Car falls off from biodiversity flyover, one killed and 8 injured
Gallery
In the ongoing second Test match against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli surpassed former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting by slamming his 20th hundred as Test skipper. Let us take a look at the top 12 Test captains to slam most number of centuries. (Photo | Agenc
Virat Kohli to Steve Smith: Top 12 cricketers to have scored most centuries as Test skipper
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp