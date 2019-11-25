Home Business

90 per cent of Aadhaar holders feel their data is safe, says report

The report also said 90 per cent of people wrongly believe that the UIDAI number is mandatory for bank accounts.

Published: 25th November 2019 06:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2019 06:51 PM   |  A+A-

Aadhaar Card

For representational purposes

By Online Desk

Around 90 per cent of Aadhaar card holders believe their biometric data is safe and 80% of them feel the service has made government subsidies like rations and pensions more dependable, according to a report by social impact advisory group Dalberg. 

The report titled ‘State of Aadhaar 2019’ also said 90 per cent of people wrongly believe that the UIDAI number is required for bank accounts.

The report stated that 1/3rd of holders who tried to update their details claimed that the process was difficult. It also mentioned that around 77 per cent holders are yet to use the digital features of the ID service like mAadhaar, QR code or masked Aadhaar.

With the service celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, the report states that while its holders use it once per month on an average, 8 per cent of the population (i.e. an estimated 102 million people) don’t use the service.

The report revealed that 30 per cent of destitutes do not use the service nor do 27 per cent of people belonging to the third gender. Also, 90 per cent of Assam's population and 61 per cent of Meghalaya's population do not have the service.

Launched to understand the utility of the biometric ID system, the study said that the Aadhaar service can see many more users if it improves its on-ground process and considers the ‘social safety’ aspects.

"The social safety net could be appreciably strengthened for the nation’s most vulnerable groups—such as people who have low levels of education, are homeless, or identify as third gender—by offering additional support to those who need Aadhaar but cannot acquire it," the report read.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
UIDAI biometric ID Dalberg State of Aadhaar 2019 Aadhaar card aadhaar data safety
India Matters
For representational purposes
12.23 lakh new jobs created in September: ESIC payroll data
Virat Kohli. (File | AP)
ICC Test rankings: Kohli closes in on Steve Smith, Mayank breaks into top-10
Flowers being readied for packing at the KIA before they were sent to Dubai
Flowers from Bengaluru help Dubai enter Guinness book
Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo | Express)
Jagan government to waive Rs 1,574 cr loan of SHG women 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Victim Sohini Saxena was employed with TCS in Hyderabad. (Photo | Express)
RTC bus mows down 30-year-old TCS woman staffer in Hyderabad
Congress leader prithviraj Chavan, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, KC Venugopal, Mukul Wasnik and Shiv Sena MP Gajanan kirtikar addresses media at Supreme Court of India in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
Fadnavis-Ajit vs NCP-Congress-Shiv Sena: Floor test on November 26
Gallery
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. Here are the must-watch films and TV series bas
'Hotel Mumbai' to 'One Less God': 10 films, TV series on the deadly 26/11 terror attacks
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. (Photo | AFP)
11 Years of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: Remembering the darkest days in country's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp