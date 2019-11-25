Home Business

NTPC may spend upto Rs 10,000 crore on buying hydropower majors NEEPCO, THD

NTPC is yet to begin the process to appoint a valuer for the transaction and the entire exercise is expected to take around two-three months time.

Published: 25th November 2019 11:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2019 11:43 AM   |  A+A-

NTPC power plant

NTPC power plant

By Jonathan Ananda  
Express News Service

The Centre’s decision to sell its stakes in hydropower majors NEEPCO and THDC to state-run power giant NTPC Ltd may cost the latter between Rs 8,000-Rs 10,000 crore, but will likely add a couple of hundred crore rupees to its annual net profit. Analysts also note the acquisition will also go a long way in helping NTPC achieve its ambitious plans for renewable energy capacity addition. 

NEEPCO and THDC have nearly 3 GW of operational capacity combined, of which 2.3 GW is from hydropower projects. Another 2 GW worth of projects are already in the construction phase and analysts note that this would help NTPC avoid some capital expenditure on renewable capacity creation. 

"Acquisition of these new capacities (including under-construction) adds 5 GW (10 per cent of NTPC capacity) of mostly hydropower assets to its largely coal dominated asset base," wrote JM Financial’s Subhadip Mitra and Koundinya Nimmagadda in a report.

While they peg a fair value of around Rs 10,300 crore for the Centre’s 74.23 per cent stake in THDC and Rs 2,500-Rs 4,500 crore for its 100 per cent stake in NEEPCO, government sources say NTPC may offer between Rs 8,000-Rs 10,000 crore for the two companies accounting for debt and other liabilities. 

However, NTPC is yet to begin the process to appoint a valuer for the transaction and the entire exercise is expected to take around two-three months time. 

Analysts from Motilal Oswal note that while the uncertainty about the actual acquisition cost will remain an overhang on the stock, “a purchase price of Rs 8,000 crore will lead to around Rs 300-400 crore of PAT (net profit) accretion” for NTPC. As for how NTPC will foot the bill, reports note that there might be a green bond issue for around Rs 10,000 crore soon. Green bonds are debt instruments used to raise funds for eco-friendly projects and the acquisition of hydropower (renewable sector) firms can fall qualify for such an issue. 

“A higher debt funded acquisition would be more value accretive for NTPC given it has access to low cost debt,” the JM Financial report observed, adding that both acquisitions would be earnings accretive for NTPC at fair value. “And, with NTPC’s strong balance sheet (FY19 net debt to equity ratio at 1.3) and annual profits of Rs 10,000-Rs 12,000 crore, these are easily funded from two-three years of internal accruals,” the analysts further said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NEEPCO THDC NTPC
India Matters
Shia Waqf Board chairman Syed Wasim Rizvi. (Photo | ANI)
Will build hospital on the 5-acre land: Shia Waqf Board on Ayodhya verdict
The job fair for the LGBTQ community was the first of its kind in the city. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
LGBTQ job fair draws accolades, opens up new career paths for community
Representational Image
RBI’s recent policy tweaks gives children their own bank accounts
Banaras Hindu University (File photo | PTI)
Amid BHU row, Belur college appoints Muslim teacher in Sanskrit department

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karimpur Assembly constituency candidate Jay Prakash Majumdar (Photo | ANI)
West Bengal BJP candidate alleges assault by TMC workers
Supreme Court of India in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
SC reserves order on Maharashtra floor test for November 26 after hearing all sides
Gallery
TAYLOR SWIFT: The 29-year-old Pop artist, Taylor Swift, surpassed Michael Jackson’s record of 24 awards as she won artist of the decade at AMAs 2019. (Photo | AP)
American Music Awards 2019: Taylor Swift breaks 'King of Pop' Michael Jackson's record and more
Today marks the third death anniversary of Fidel Castro. Here are some of the rare photos of the Cuban revolutionary who defied US for 50 years. (File Photo | AFP)
Fidel Castro death anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the Cuban revolutionary who defied US for 50 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp