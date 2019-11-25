Reliance Communications assets get 11 bids from Reliance Jio, Airtel and two others

Sesa Sen By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Mukesh Ambani-controlled Reliance Jio Infocomm (RJio) placed its bids for the assets of debt-laden Reliance Communications on Monday, the last day for submitting the bids after the resolution professional, Anish Niranjan Nanavaty, extended the deadline by ten days.

Sources say that Airtel is also likely to have submitted a revised bid with Bharti Infratel. Earlier, the Sunil-Mittal led company had submitted its bid but had later withdrawn in protest against the lenders’ decision to extend the deadline at the request of Reliance Jio.

The Airtel and Reliance Jio spokespersons refused to confirm their companies’ bids. Meanwhile, Rcom is also learnt to have received bids from private equity firm Varde Partners and UV Asset Reconstruction Company. “The bidders have placed multiple bids for separate assets. Total of 11 bids have come from all the four companies. The Committee of Creditors is slated to meet again on Friday to decide on the further course of action, including finalising a winner,” said a source.