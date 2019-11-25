Home Business

Reliance Communications shares rally 6 per cent to hit upper circuit on asset sale buzz

Bharti Airtel, Reliance Industries and three others are likely to bid for the assets of debt-ridden Reliance Communications on Monday.

Published: 25th November 2019 05:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2019 05:10 PM   |  A+A-

A Reliance Communications store

A Reliance Communications store (File photo| Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Shares of Reliance Communications hit their upper circuit on Monday, rising over 6 per cent, amid reports that Bharti Airtel, Reliance Industries and three others may bid for the assets of debt-ridden company.

On the BSE, shares of the company closed 4.55 per cent up at 69 paise apiece. Similarly, the stock advanced 6.67 per cent to settle at 80 paise on the NSE. Meanwhile, Bharti Airtel zoomed 7.2 per cent higher to close at Rs 451.30 and Reliance Industries (RIL) settled 0.92 per cent up at Rs 1,560.70 on the BSE.

Bharti Airtel, RIL and three others are likely to bid for the assets of debt-ridden Reliance Communications on Monday, according to sources close to the development. "Varde Partners, Bharti Airtel and Reliance Industries, UV Asset Reconstruction Company (UVARCL) are among the main contenders for RCom assets," sources said.

The last date to submit bids will end on Monday and RCom committee of creditors will also meet on the same day to open bids. RCom's secured debt is estimated to be around Rs 33,000 crore. Lenders have submitted claims of around Rs 49,000 crore in August.

As per an National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) order, resolution professional has to complete the insolvency process by 10 January, 2020. RCom in the past had tried to sell assets to various companies, including Reliance Jio, to clear debt but the deals did not crystallise.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Reliance Communications BSE RCom stocks UV Asset Reconstruction Company Reliance Industries Bharti Airtel
India Matters
For representational purposes
12.23 lakh new jobs created in September: ESIC payroll data
Virat Kohli. (File | AP)
ICC Test rankings: Kohli closes in on Steve Smith, Mayank breaks into top-10
Flowers being readied for packing at the KIA before they were sent to Dubai
Flowers from Bengaluru help Dubai enter Guinness book
Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo | Express)
Jagan government to waive Rs 1,574 cr loan of SHG women 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Victim Sohini Saxena was employed with TCS in Hyderabad. (Photo | Express)
RTC bus mows down 30-year-old TCS woman staffer in Hyderabad
Congress leader prithviraj Chavan, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, KC Venugopal, Mukul Wasnik and Shiv Sena MP Gajanan kirtikar addresses media at Supreme Court of India in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
Fadnavis-Ajit vs NCP-Congress-Shiv Sena: Floor test on November 26
Gallery
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. Here are the must-watch films and TV series bas
'Hotel Mumbai' to 'One Less God': 10 films, TV series on the deadly 26/11 terror attacks
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. (Photo | AFP)
11 Years of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: Remembering the darkest days in country's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp