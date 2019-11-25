Home Business

Rupee ends marginally lower against US dollar at 71.74

The Indian currency overlooked a host of encouraging factors including positive new on the US-China trade deal front and the government's disinvestment steps to curb fiscal deficit.

Published: 25th November 2019 06:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2019 06:33 PM   |  A+A-

money, 100 rupee note, india economy, indian economy, money, cash, currency

For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The rupee on Monday settled 3 paise lower at 71.74 per US dollar in line with weaker key global currencies against the greenback, despite a strong rally in financial markets on renewed hopes of trade truce between Washington and Beijing.

After opening on a positive note, the Indian unit traded flat for a better part of the session before slipping into a negative territory. It finally settled at 71.74, registering a loss of 3 paise over its previous close.

The Indian currency overlooked a host of encouraging factors including positive new on the US-China trade deal front, Indian government's disinvestment steps to curb fiscal deficit and robust foreign fund inflows.

Experts said the rupee weakened mainly tracking strengthening of US dollar against the key global currencies. On the equities front, the 30-share BSE Sensex ended 529.82 points, or 1.31 per cent, higher at 40,889.23.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty settled just shy of its life-time closing high, up 159.35 points, or 1.34 per cent, at 12,073.75. Foreign investors bought equities worth Rs 960.90 crore on Monday, as per provisional data available with stocks exchanges.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.01 per cent to 98.27. Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, traded 0.09 per cent lower at USD 63.33 per barrel. Meanwhile, the 10-year government bond yield was at 6.47 per cent on Monday.

In the biggest privatisation drive ever, the Union Cabinet last week approved sale of government's stake in blue-chip oil firm BPCL, shipping firm SCI and onland cargo mover Concor as well as decided to cut shareholding in select public sector firms below 51 per cent to boost revenue collections that have been hit by slowing economy.

Analysts are of the view that a trade pact between the US and China is likely by the end of December 2019 after positive statements made by both sides last week. Further, they said that sentiment got a boost from FIIs preferring emerging markets such as India as the recent easy monetary stance of US Fed and ECB has improved liquidity in world markets.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indian Rupee US Dollar INR vs USD Currency conversion rate
India Matters
For representational purposes
12.23 lakh new jobs created in September: ESIC payroll data
Virat Kohli. (File | AP)
ICC Test rankings: Kohli closes in on Steve Smith, Mayank breaks into top-10
Flowers being readied for packing at the KIA before they were sent to Dubai
Flowers from Bengaluru help Dubai enter Guinness book
Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo | Express)
Jagan government to waive Rs 1,574 cr loan of SHG women 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Victim Sohini Saxena was employed with TCS in Hyderabad. (Photo | Express)
RTC bus mows down 30-year-old TCS woman staffer in Hyderabad
Congress leader prithviraj Chavan, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, KC Venugopal, Mukul Wasnik and Shiv Sena MP Gajanan kirtikar addresses media at Supreme Court of India in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
Fadnavis-Ajit vs NCP-Congress-Shiv Sena: Floor test on November 26
Gallery
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. Here are the must-watch films and TV series bas
'Hotel Mumbai' to 'One Less God': 10 films, TV series on the deadly 26/11 terror attacks
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. (Photo | AFP)
11 Years of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: Remembering the darkest days in country's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp