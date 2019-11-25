Home Business

Settle contractual workers' unpaid dues in five weeks: Calcutta HC to BSNL

Ghosh submitted before the court that as per law, it is the onus of the principal employer to ensure that a contractor engaged by it is paying the wages of workers.

Published: 25th November 2019 10:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2019 10:41 PM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order

For representational purpose (Express Illustration)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The Calcutta High Court on Monday directed state-owned telecom major BSNL Ltd to settle unpaid wages of contractual workers within five weeks.

Moving the court on behalf of a trade union, advocate Arunabha Ghosh submitted that workers under contractors for BSNL have not received their wages since December last year.

Ghosh submitted before the court that as per law, it is the onus of the principal employer to ensure that a contractor engaged by it is paying the wages of workers.

He further said if a contractor fails to pay the workers' dues, it is the liability of the principal employer to settle the wages.

Opposing the prayer, the lawyer representing the telecom major submitted that it is not possible for the company to furnish the amount left unpaid by the contractors.

Justice Shekhar B Saraf, after hearing both the parties, directed BSNL to pay the wages due of the contractual workers within five weeks.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BSNL Calcutta High Court BSNL Wages
India Matters
For representational purposes
12.23 lakh new jobs created in September: ESIC payroll data
Virat Kohli. (File | AP)
ICC Test rankings: Kohli closes in on Steve Smith, Mayank breaks into top-10
Flowers being readied for packing at the KIA before they were sent to Dubai
Flowers from Bengaluru help Dubai enter Guinness book
Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo | Express)
Jagan government to waive Rs 1,574 cr loan of SHG women 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Victim Sohini Saxena was employed with TCS in Hyderabad. (Photo | Express)
RTC bus mows down 30-year-old TCS woman staffer in Hyderabad
Congress leader prithviraj Chavan, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, KC Venugopal, Mukul Wasnik and Shiv Sena MP Gajanan kirtikar addresses media at Supreme Court of India in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
Fadnavis-Ajit vs NCP-Congress-Shiv Sena: Floor test on November 26
Gallery
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. Here are the must-watch films and TV series bas
'Hotel Mumbai' to 'One Less God': 10 films, TV series on the deadly 26/11 terror attacks
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. (Photo | AFP)
11 Years of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: Remembering the darkest days in country's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp