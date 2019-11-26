Home Business

Commerce ministry seeks opinions of different departments on national logistics policy

The government wants to formulate the policy as the sector's growth is critical to boost exports and economic growth.

Published: 26th November 2019 03:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2019 03:08 PM

Logistics, Shipping, Port

Representational Image

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Commerce has sought views of all the ministries, including steel, shipping and others on the draft national logistics policy, which aims at promoting seamless movement of goods across the country, an official said.

The draft policy also seeks to reduce high transaction cost of traders. The government wants to formulate the policy as the sector's growth is critical to boost exports and economic growth. "We have sought some actionable points from all the ministries and departments on the policy," the official said.

The draft was floated by the logistics division of the commerce ministry. The cost of logistics for India is about 13-14 per cent of the gross domestic product (which is over USD 2.5 trillion) and is much higher as compared to other countries.

The target is to reduce it to about 10 per cent in the coming years. High logistics cost impacts competitiveness of domestic goods in international markets. Logistics is a key component for increasing competitiveness of exporters and domestic traders by reducing transport cost and time, and expediting smooth movement of goods.

In February, the commerce ministry had floated a 23-page draft policy with an aim to create a single point of reference for all logistics and trade facilitation matters in the country, which will also function as a knowledge and information sharing platform. It has suggested several steps, including creating a national logistics e-marketplace.

The draft also aims at simplification of documentation for exports/ imports and drive transparency through digitisation of processes involving customs, in regulatory, certification and compliance services; and creating a data and analytics centre to drive transparency and continuous monitoring of key logistics metrics.

TAGS
Ministry of Commerce National logistics policy
