Hyundai Motor India Foundation announces 'H-Social Creator' award winners 

By Express News Service

Hyundai Motor India Foundation (HMIF), CSR arm of HMIL on Monday announced the winner of 'H-Social Creator' award for this year.

Tamil Selvi and N Sivakumar from Akhilandeswari Women’s College and Sethu Institute of Technology, Chennai jointly won the first H-Social Creator of the year award for their innovative ideas that may bring social change of headlight intensity control using sensor and idea of drum composting system respectively.

According to Hyundai, Selvi impressed the jury with her innovative idea of reducing the intensity of headlight of any car, which otherwise is blinding and causes accidents. Similarly, Sivamumar’s idea of making compost from the waste produced in households, restaurants, malls etc. won applauds from jury members.