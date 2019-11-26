Home Business

Hyundai to upscale its SUV segment in India

While the Kia Seltos has been launched recently, Hyundai's Creta has been there for five years and still bringing good numbers.

Published: 26th November 2019 12:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2019 12:08 PM   |  A+A-

Hyundai

For representational purposes. (File | Reuters)

By Arshad Khan
Express News Service

Boyant by the success of Venue, India’s second largest carmaker Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) has plans to launch more affordable sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in the domestic market, particularly in the sub four meter segment. 

“We are planning to look at more affordable SUVs ... The way we are going, Hyundai will become a very strong player in the SUV segment,” Puneet Anand, senior GM and group head, HMIL told this publication. It also has plans to launch electric vehicles in the mass affordable segment, he said.  Launched in May, booking for Venue is inching towards one lakh units figure. The sub-compact SUV has helped Hyundai to increase its market share and reduce slowdown woes. 

Together with popular Creta, HMIL has expanded its utility vehicle (UV) market share by over 5 per cent to 19.43 percent in the April-October 2019 period from 13.91 per cent a year ago. At present, the Korean carmaker has three SUVs in its line-up — Venue, Creta and slightly premium Tucson. HMIL also launched India’s first electric SUV Kona in July. 

While the carmaker did not reveal name and specification of its future SUVs, it is likely to showcase the much awaited facelift of Creta in Indian Auto Expo 2020. Creta has now been facing stiff competition from Kia Seltos. “Seltos is launched recently while Creta has been there for five years and still bringing good numbers. We are very confident that Creta will remain the single largest sold SUVs in India,” Anand said. 

According to reports, HMIL would also launch facelift of Tucson next year and may bring in a mini SUV in future to strengthen its presence in the segment. Even as India’s automobile sector is in the midst of a slowdown and sales of passenger vehicle (PV) contracted severely over the past few months, UVs have performed consistently better than other PV sub-segments. 

In the festive month of October when the PV segment had positive sales growth of 0.28 per cent year-on-year, UV sales, as per SIAM, soar by 22.22 per cent. "There is a tendency among people to adopt SUV body type. While the entry level segment continues to remain volume generating segment, Sedan sales are facing pressure," Anand said, adding "In future we may see more pressure coming to Sedan but as a responsible manufacturer we will continue to offer Sedans."

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hyundai Motor India Puneet Anand Hyundai SUV Hyundai Venue Hyundai Creta Indian Auto Expo 2020
India Matters
For representational purposes
12.23 lakh new jobs created in September: ESIC payroll data
Virat Kohli. (File | AP)
ICC Test rankings: Kohli closes in on Steve Smith, Mayank breaks into top-10
Flowers being readied for packing at the KIA before they were sent to Dubai
Flowers from Bengaluru help Dubai enter Guinness book
Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo | Express)
Jagan government to waive Rs 1,574 cr loan of SHG women 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Save Water: If not for us at least for them | Awareness Video
At 103, this granny gave class IV exam and wants to study more
Gallery
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. Here are the must-watch films and TV series bas
'Hotel Mumbai' to 'One Less God': 10 films, TV series on the deadly 26/11 terror attacks
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. (Photo | AFP)
11 Years of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: Remembering the darkest days in country's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp