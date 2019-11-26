Home Business

RBI red flags rising bad loans taken under Mudra scheme

The Mudra loan scheme was launched in 2015 to help the highly under-funded small and medium industries with cheap bank loans.

Published: 26th November 2019 03:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2019 03:00 PM   |  A+A-

RBI

Reserve Bank of India (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: RBI Deputy Governor MK Jain on Tuesday raised concerns over the growing NPA levels in Mudra loans and asked banks to monitor these loans closely.

"Mudra is a case in point. While such a massive push would have lifted many beneficiaries out of poverty, there has been some concerns about the growing level of non-performing assets among these borrowers," Jain said at SIDBI event on microfinance.

He said banks need to focus on repayment capacity at the appraisal stage itself and monitor loans through the life cycle much more closely.

TAGS
Mudra loans Mudra NPAs RBI MK Jain
