Home Business

Government to offer lucrative deal for Air India sale: Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri

The minister, who is hopeful that offers would come, said that government has now revised the terms which at present seems quite lucrative.

Published: 27th November 2019 02:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2019 02:52 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri (File Photo| PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Union Minister for Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri said on wednesday that he is hopeful that concrete offers will come for Air India's sale as terms for the bid are being revised in a big way. "Last time the government was holding 26 per cent stakes in Air India but now things have changed...and it seems that buyers will come forward to make offer for AI, the flag carrier airline of India," said Puri.

In an exclusive interview to IANS, Puri said that operating costs cannot be met with existing structure and its high time to sell Air India which at present has one of the most modern fleet in the industry. "If situation prolongs, a time will come when Finance Ministry will not support us financially. Then we have only one option left... to approach the banks to keep Air India flying," said Puri who also holds the important portfolio of Urban Development.

ALSO READ| Air India privatisation process to be over by March 2020

When asked that earlier the government had invited bid for Air India but the response was not encouraging, the minister said that government has now revised the terms which at present seems quite lucrative. The minister said he is hopeful that offers would come and the deal would materialise.

On being asked about state funding for Air India, Puri said that governments has its own limits. "For public sector, for instance steel sector, the government has a revenue base limit. It cannot go beyond a certain point to bail out PSUs financially. Even banks have their own view on this issue. So if you are incurring operating losses over a period of time, then people will say...'isko privatise karo' (privatise Air India)," Puri said.

ALSO READ| Government to try attract more bidders for Air India to accelerate privatisation process

On the new bid offers, he said the process is on and very soon the bid will be invited. "Last time we were not privatising it (Air India) 100 per cent. We were holding 26 per cent with the government. But now the terms for bid are being changed," Puri said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Air India Air India sale Air India privatisation Hardeep Singh Puri Ministry of Finance
India Matters
Siddharth Srivastav Pilli (Photo | Twitter)
12-year-old boy bags data scientist position in Hyderabad software company
Karyappa Kallur with the ‘anti-bribe’ board in his chamber at RIMS
No bribe, please: How an officer at RIMS is fighting corruption
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Markets riding high even as economy slumps
ISRO PSLV-C47 carrying India's earth observation satellite Cartosat-3 and 13 nano-satellites from the US lifts-off from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh Wednesday Nov. 27 2019. (Photo | PTI)
ISRO's Cartosat-3: The most advanced earth imaging satellite in the world

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Clockwise from top: A boy wades through water just outside his house in Hulimavu on Monday
Hulimavu Lake breach:  Victims suffer as authorities play blame game
Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, BJP Maharashtra president Chandrakant Patil, BJP Maharashtra in-charge Bhupendra Yadav and others during a press conference in Mumbai Tuesday Nov. 26 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Devendra Fadnavis resigns as CM after Ajit Pawar quits alliance
Gallery
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. Here are the must-watch films and TV series bas
'Hotel Mumbai' to 'One Less God': 10 films, TV series on the deadly 26/11 terror attacks
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. (Photo | AFP)
11 Years of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: Remembering the darkest days in country's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp