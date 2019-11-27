Home Business

HDFC Asset Management Company shares gains over 1 per cent

On the BSE, the stock touched an intra-day high of Rs 3,688.20, up 2.63 per cent and later, settled 1.35 per cent higher at Rs 3,642.15.

Published: 27th November 2019 04:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2019 04:58 PM   |  A+A-

HDFC Asset Management Company chairman Milind Barve

HDFC Asset Management Company chairman Milind Barve

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Shares of HDFC Asset Management Company on Wednesday gained over one per cent after the firm received a repayment of Rs 167 crore from Essel Group. Further, the world's biggest index compiler MSCI had announced earlier this month that HDFC AMC would be included in its India index.

The changes were effective at the close of November 26, according to the index provider. On the BSE, the stock touched an intra-day high of Rs 3,688.20, up 2.63 per cent. Later on, it settled 1.35 per cent higher at Rs 3,642.15.

During the day, the scrip rose 3.1 per cent to Rs 3,690 and closed 1.51 per cent up at Rs 3,633 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). In terms of traded volume, over 6.5 lakh shares were traded on the NSE, while BSE witnessed a trading of 49,000 shares.

The company's market capitalisation saw an increase of over Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 77,442.65 crore. HDFC AMC on Tuesday said the company holds Essel Group's certain non-convertible debentures (NCDs) that are secured by a pledge of listed equity shares.

The carrying value of these NCDs as on September 30 was Rs 275.63 crore. "The company has received a total of Rs 166. 86 crore towards part repayment of the said NCDs and interest thereon, from the issuer through sale of certain listed equity shares comprising part of the collateral. The value of the residual pledged listed equity shares as at November 25, 2019 is Rs 143.95 crore," the fund house told the stock exchanges.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
HDFC Asset Management Company BSE HDFC AMC shares HDFC AMC stocks Sensex
India Matters
Siddharth Srivastav Pilli (Photo | Twitter)
12-year-old boy bags data scientist position in Hyderabad software company
Karyappa Kallur with the ‘anti-bribe’ board in his chamber at RIMS
No bribe, please: How an officer at RIMS is fighting corruption
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Markets riding high even as economy slumps
ISRO PSLV-C47 carrying India's earth observation satellite Cartosat-3 and 13 nano-satellites from the US lifts-off from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh Wednesday Nov. 27 2019. (Photo | PTI)
ISRO's Cartosat-3: The most advanced earth imaging satellite in the world

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Clockwise from top: A boy wades through water just outside his house in Hulimavu on Monday
Hulimavu Lake breach:  Victims suffer as authorities play blame game
Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, BJP Maharashtra president Chandrakant Patil, BJP Maharashtra in-charge Bhupendra Yadav and others during a press conference in Mumbai Tuesday Nov. 26 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Devendra Fadnavis resigns as CM after Ajit Pawar quits alliance
Gallery
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. Here are the must-watch films and TV series bas
'Hotel Mumbai' to 'One Less God': 10 films, TV series on the deadly 26/11 terror attacks
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. (Photo | AFP)
11 Years of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: Remembering the darkest days in country's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp