Union Cabinet allots land for ceremonial lounge at Tirupati airport in Andhra Pradesh

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the allotment of 1800 square metres of land belonging to the Airport Authority of India (AAI) for the construction of a ceremonial lounge at Tirupati airport.

The land will be given to the Andhra Pradesh Education and Welfare Infrastructure Development Corporation (APEWIDC) for a period of 15 years at a licence fee of Rs 1 per annum.

"Tirupati being abode of Lord Shri Venkateswara is frequently visited by VVIPs/VIPs. Construction of a ceremonial lounge will offer better amenities to the visitors. The ceremonial lounge will be maintained by APEWIDC," said the government press release.